Will Greenwood's Rugby Podcast: Premiership ring-fencing, Champions Cup and concussion

Rupert Cox and Will Greenwood talk Premiership ring-fencing, preview the final Pool rounds of the Champions Cup and look at rugby's latest report into concussion on the latest podcast.

Our duo first discuss the big story of the week and the one which seemingly will not go away: potentially scrapping promotion and relegation from England's top division.

We will get the take of Greenwood and hear from Ealing Trailfinders' director of rugby Ben Ward and his strong views on the suggestion the Premiership could become closed off to clubs such as his.

After that, Greenwood and Cox turn their attentions to the return of the Heineken Champions Cup this weekend, as they look towards the final two rounds of pool games to decide 2018/19s quarter-finalists.

And finally, a Professional Rugby Injury Surveillance Project (PRISP) report revealed concussion accounts for 20 per cent of injuries sustained by rugby professionals in England this week. We will get reaction to that - another recurring topic in the world of rugby union.

Click here to listen to all of that and more in the latest episode of Will Greenwood's Rugby Podcast and to subscribe!