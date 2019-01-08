Wales international Rhys Priestland to leave Bath at end of season

Rhys Priestland joined Bath in 2015

Wales international fly-half Rhys Priestland will leave Bath at the end of this season.

The Gallagher Premiership club confirmed Priestland's departure, which will bring a four-year stint at the Recreation Ground to an end.

Priestland, 31, joined Bath from the Scarlets in 2015. He has won 50 international caps and last played for Wales in 2017.

"Rhys has been an influential figure not only on the field, but in his leadership off the field over the last four years," Bath rugby director Todd Blackadder told the club's official website.

"There is still a lot of rugby to play between now and the end of the season, and I have no doubt he will play a key role in the next six months."