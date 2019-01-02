Sam Underhill a serious doubt for Six Nations as England flanker suffers ankle ligament damage

England flanker Sam Underhill is waiting on further assessment on an ankle ligament injury

Sam Underhill's hopes of playing in the Six Nations are under increased threat after Bath confirmed he had suffered ankle ligament damage.

Underhill was injured during Bath's Gallagher Premiership win over Leicester Tigers on Sunday, with initial hopes that he had only twisted his ankle.

But an injury update from the club on Wednesday hinted at something potentially more serious, as it read: "[Sam] Underhill sustained ligament damage to his ankle and further detail around his expected return will be provided after his specialist review."

Underhill was one of the stars of England's autumn international campaign and was expected to be a key figure in the Six Nations - they face Grand Slam winners Ireland on February 2 in their opening game.

The 22-year-old, who was born in the United States, has won nine caps since his debut in 2017.

Matt Garvey is expected to miss three months with fractured ankle

Bath suffered another serious injury blow in last weekend's game and have now confirmed lock Matt Garvey will miss up to three months with a fractured ankle.

Garvey is expected to need surgery to correct his injury.