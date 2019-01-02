Tom Curry joins brother Ben by extending Sale Sharks contract

Tom Curry has signed a new deal with the Sharks

England flanker Tom Curry has committed his long-term future to Sale Sharks.

The 20-year-old, who has won five England caps, put pen to paper on a new deal which keeps him with the Gallagher Premiership club until the summer of 2023.

Curry made his senior international debut on the tour of Argentina in 2017, becoming one of England's youngest debutants and being named man-of-the-match.

Twin brother Ben recently extended his contract with Sale, also until the end of the 2022/23 season.

"I'm delighted to put pen to paper again at such an exciting time for the club, with recent announcements of re-signings and reported signings in the future," Tom Curry said.

Sale's director of rugby Steve Diamond added: "I'm delighted that Tom has pledged his future with the club. He's come though the Academy and, along with his brother, has been a revelation.

"He's already a senior member of the playing group and is the best example of the modern-day professional rugby player: dedicated, clean living, abrasive and he has a great knowledge of the game for one so young."