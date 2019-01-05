Danny Cipriani in talks over Gloucester future

1:24 Gloucester back Danny Cipriani reveals to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast he is discussing a new deal to extend his stay. Gloucester back Danny Cipriani reveals to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast he is discussing a new deal to extend his stay.

Danny Cipriani has revealed he is in talks with Gloucester over the possibility of extending his stay at the club.

The 31-year-old moved to Kingsholm from fellow Premiership side Wasps last summer and has been in impressive form for them.

Click here for more thoughts from Cipriani on Will Greenwood's Podcast.

"I'm chatting with Gloucester now. We're in talks about the next couple of years," Cipriani told Will Greenwood's rugby podcast on Sky Sports.

"I'm really enjoying my time here so it's definitely something I'm looking at."

But Cipriani denied he decided to move to Gloucester with the primary intention of furthering his international career.

"I never signed for England. I signed because I thought it was the most positive move for my career," he added.

"Where I could go and have the biggest influence, obviously with a view to still be in England contention."

Danny Cipriani is in talks with Gloucester over his future

Cipriani is currently sidelined with a chest injury that may rule him out of contention for a place in Eddie Jones' England squad for the Six Nations.

The former Sale Sharks player earned a recall to the international set-up last summer but has not played for England since they beat South Africa 25-10 in the final match of their three-Test series in June.