Premiership round-up: Late drama at Sixways as Worcester beat Bath

Duncan Weir kicked the winning conversion for Worcester at Sixways

There was late drama at Sixways as Worcester beat Bath in the 98th minute, while there were wins for Leicester, Exeter and Harlequins.

Worcester Warriors 21-19 Bath

Worcester staged an astonishing fightback to defeat Bath 21-19 at Sixways, with the visitors finishing the game with 11 men.

Bath had replacement hooker Ross Batty sent off for a dangerous tackle at a ruck 16 minutes from time, before Worcester laid siege.

The visitors then saw three players sin-binned - Max Lahiff, Lucas Noguera Paz and Aled Brew - in rapid succession during 18 minutes of additional time as Worcester put on the squeeze through a succession of scrums.

Bryce Heem celebrates after scoring his first try against Bath

In the end wing Bryce Heem went over for his second try, which fly-half Duncan Weir, who also kicked three penalties, converted to snatch a dramatic win.

Worcester trailed 19-3 at half time, before an opening Heem try hinted at a comeback that ultimately set up a remarkable finish.

Exeter Chiefs 14-9 Bristol Bears

Exeter moved back to the top of the Gallagher Premiership table with an unconvincing 14-9 win over battling Bristol at Sandy Park.

The victory took them four points clear of second-placed Saracens, but fierce tackling from the visitors frustrated a Chiefs' side which lacked creation.

Santiago Cordero celebrates with Exeter team-mates after scoring a try

It was not until the final 15 minutes that the hosts were able to get their noses in front and get the win.

Santiago Cordero and Sean Lonsdale scored Exeter's tries with Gareth Steenson and Joe Simmonds each kicking a conversion.

Ian Madigan kicked three penalties for Bristol to earn his side a deserved bonus point.

Leicester Tigers 34-16 Gloucester

Leicester's revival after a poor start to the Premiership season continued as they roared past Gloucester to a bonus-point victory.

The 34-16 success was their second league win in a month - and they turned on the style at Welford Road.

Jonny May goes over for Leicester Tigers at Welford Road

England wing Jonny May glided over for two tries, while full-back Jonah Holmes got another and fly-half George Ford scored a try, two penalties and converted all four touchdowns in a kicking masterclass.

Former Leicester centre Billy Twelvetrees kicked three penalties for Gloucester, and converted their only try of the match from flanker Gareth Evans.

Newcastle Falcons 17-38 Harlequins

Harlequins gave Newcastle a lesson in finishing as they scored five converted tries on their way to a 38-17 win at Kingston Park.

Max Crumpton, Nathan Earle, Gabriel Ibitoye, Alex Dombrandt, and Jack Clifford scored tries for Quins, while Marcus Smith converted all five and slotted a penalty for a 13-point haul.

Alex Dombrandt of Harlequins reacts after scoring a try against the Falcons

Vereniki Goneva and Callum Chick responded for the hosts, with fly-half Brett Connon offering seven points from the tee.

The defeat sees the Falcons remain firmly anchored at the bottom of the table and relegation now looks a real threat but while Newcastle struggle, Paul Gustard's side are now serious top-four contenders.