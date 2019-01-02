Gloucester lock Tom Savage cited by RFU for dangerous play

Tom Savage has been cited by the RFU for dangerous play at a ruck

Gloucester lock Tom Savage will face a disciplinary hearing on Friday after being cited for dangerous play.

Savage, who will appear before an independent panel, was cited for dangerous play at a ruck during last Saturday's Premiership game between against Sale.

The Rugby Football Union said: "Savage was cited by independent citing commissioner Paul Hull following the match Gloucester Rugby vs Sale Sharks on Saturday 29 December 2018.

"This was for dangerous play in a ruck, contrary to Law 9.20, where Savage was seen to make contact with the head of Robert Du Preez of Sale Sharks.

"The incident occurred in the second half of the match."

Savage's hearing will take place in Bristol and be chaired by Gareth Graham.