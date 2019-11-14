Gloucester vs Toulouse: Key players ahead of Friday's Champions Cup clash

Sanny Cipriani (L) and Romain Ntamack are set tol play big roles in Friday's clash

We look at the key match-ups as Gloucester and Toulouse kick-off the Champions Cup at Kingsholm on Friday.

Gloucester coach Johan Ackermann is wary of the threat posed by Toulouse as they prepare to launch the 2019/20 Heineken Champions Cup.

The French club were the inaugural European Cup winners 25 years ago and are the reigning Top 14 champions, although they are currently languishing in mid-table with four wins from their opening nine matches.

Gloucester have won their opening game in five of their last six European campaigns, while Toulouse have lost just two of their last 11 pool games, both away from home.

Ackermann has brought front-rowers Val Rapava Ruskin and Jamal Ford-Robinson into his side after they struggled in the scrum in back-to-back Premiership defeats to Saracens and Leicester.

Toulouse are without World Cup-winning winger Cheslin Kolbe but are boosted by the return of a number of their French World Cup stars, including Romain Ntamack, Yoann Huget and Maxime Medard.

As usual, the away form of Toulouse has not been the best in the Top 14 but they head to Kingsholm chasing a record fifth title and will be a tough proposition for the Cherry and Whites.

Here we look at three key match-ups which could decide the outcome...

Danny Cipriani vs Zack Holmes

Gloucester will be hoping Danny Cipriani will find his magic against Toulouse

Cipriani is a long way away from the form that had everyone clamouring for him to be part of England's World Cup squad but Ackermann is banking on him coming right.

He may have copped some flak for heading off to the X Factor: Celebrity after a less than inspiring performance against Saracens, but he is a quality player who loves the big occasions. Last season's Premiership Player of the Year loves to attack and if anyone can keep the Toulouse defence busy it will be him.

Zack Holmes' passing game could cause problems for Gloucester

Holmes is probably best known for the red card he received in the quarter-finals against Clermont in the 23rd minute in last year's campaign. Somehow Toulouse managed to produce an amazing win, but Holmes will want to be remembered for more than a dangerous tackle.

He is quick off the mark and, like Cipriani, has excellent ball-distribution skills. With full-back Thomas Ramos taking charge of any conversions, Holmes can focus on his ball distribution and tactical kicking.

Val Rapava Ruskin vs Charlie Faumuina

Val Rapava Ruskin breaks with the ball

Georgian-born prop Rapava Ruskin has been on England's radar, having been named in their first World Cup training squad. The 27-year-old may not have made the final cut but he is a strong scrummager who also carries exceptionally well. Gloucester battled up front against Saracens, but Ackermann has rotated his front row and the loosehead prop will need a big game on Friday.

Scrum lake! Big Charlie Faumuina has 'the feet of a ballerina'

He will be up against All Blacks veteran Faumuina who is no slouch himself in the scrummaging stakes. It is also his footwork that catches the eye, prompting his former Blues coach Pat Lam to claim he has footwork like a ballerina. He is the cornerstone of the Toulouse pack and will look to get stuck into Rapava Ruskin as soon as possible.

Chris Harris vs Romain Ntamack

Chris Harris in action for Gloucester

Harris was involved in all four of Scotland's pool games in the World Cup but Ackermann called upon his services as soon as he returned.

He is still settling into the Gloucester way but his work ethic will no doubt make him a favourite of The Shed. Harris likes to carry the ball into contact and will need a big defensive display against a very creative Toulouse midfield.

Romain Ntamack looks to park the attack for Toulouse

Ntamack is a clever playmaker moving strongly between the No 10 and No 12 jersey. He seems to have extra time on the ball and and has a very smart distribution game. His tactical kicking is excellent and he has the pace to raise the tempo of the game. Along with Sofiane Guitoune - who rounded off a sensational try against Clermont last time out - they will create plenty of problems for Gloucester.

Gloucester: 15 Jason Woodward; 14 Tom Marshall, 13 Chris Harris, 12 Mark Atkinson, 11 Ollie Thorley; 10 Danny Cipriani, 9 Joe Simpson; 1 Val Rapava Ruskin, 2 Franco Marais, 3 Jamal Ford-Robinson; 4 Freddie Clarke, 5 Gerbrandt Grobler; 6 Ruan Ackermann, 7 Lewis Ludlow, 8 Ben Morgan (c).

Replacements: 16 Corne Fourie, 17 Josh Hohneck, 18 Fraser Balmain, 19 Alex Craig, 20 Jake Polledri, 21 Callum Braley, 22 Billy Twelvetrees, 23 Matt Banahan.

Toulouse: 15 Thomas Ramos, 14 Yoann Huget, 13 Sofiane Guitoune, 12 Romain Ntamack, 11 Maxime Medard, 10 Zack Holmes, 9 Sébastien Bezy, 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Julien Marchand (c), 3 Charlie Faumuina, 4 Florian Verhaeghe, 5 Joe Tekori, 6 Francois Cros, 7 Rynhardt Elstadt, 8 Jerome Kaino.

Replacements: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Clement Castets, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Richie Gray, 20 Selevasio Tolofua, 21 Alban Placines, 22 Pierre Pages, 23 Lucas Tauzin,