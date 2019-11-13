Shaun Edwards joins France staff as defence coach

Edwards left his Wales role at the end of the World Cup in Japan

Shaun Edwards has been appointed France's defence coach, the French Rugby Federation announced on Wednesday.

Edwards performed the same role for Wales under Warren Gatland, and left at the end of this year's World Cup after 11 years within the setup. Wales finished the World Cup in fourth place after losing to the All Blacks in the bronze final.

The 53-year-old was set to join rugby league's Wigan Warriors next year, but opted out of the move as he felt he wouldn't be able to prepare for the role adequately while still under contract with the Welsh Rugby Union.

It was thought that Edwards would stay on with Wales, but talks ultimately broken down.

"After more than 10 years with Wales this has been an incredibly difficult decision to reach but I won't be renewing my contract," Edwards said at the time.

Edwards, considered among the game's foremost defence coaches, had a successful Six Nations this year in which Wales conceded the fewest number of points and tries.

France host England in the first round of the Six Nations on Sunday February 2.