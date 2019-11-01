Rugby World Cup: Warren Gatland reveals hopes for Wales' future after bronze final defeat to New Zealand

Warren Gatland hopes Wales can continue the progress from his time in charge

Warren Gatland will be left heartbroken if Wales are unable to build on the progress they have made during his 12-year reign as head coach.

The 56-year-old signed off as the most successful coach in Welsh national team history after the Rugby World Cup bronze medal match on Friday, even though they were beaten 40-17 by New Zealand in his final game in charge.

Wales have, however, topped the world rankings, celebrated four Six Nations triumphs - including three Grand Slams - and twice reached the World Cup semi-finals since the New Zealander took over in December 2007.

"I really hope what we've achieved over the last 10 to 12 years, what we've done to restore the respect back into Wales as an international team, I hope the new coaching team come in and build on that," Gatland said.

"After what we've done, what we've achieved, it would break my heart if Wales went back into the doldrums.

"There's an opportunity for the new group to come in and build on what we've created. We know how difficult it is to win the Six Nations so we don't want to be too greedy.

"Just continuing to perform well in the Six Nations and maybe win a few. I just want to continue to see these boys be as successful as they possibly can."

Fellow New Zealander Wayne Pivac will take over from Gatland, who will return to his homeland to coach Waikato Super Rugby franchise the Chiefs.

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is in no doubt Gatland's success as coach goes beyond just what the team achieved on the pitch.

Alun Wyn Jones paid tribute to Gatland

"His success is unrivalled," Jones said. "Grand Slams and semi-finals of the World Cup speak for themselves.

"He's re-established Welsh rugby. As a player you sometimes get focused on the rugby and not who you are.

"He and the coaching staff have re-established that. I think that's a massive thing, not only for the players to build on but it gives the country and nation so much pride."

Gatland, who leads his third British & Irish Lions touring squad in 2021, will have one final opportunity to say goodbye to the Welsh fans when he takes charge of the Barbarians against Wales in Cardiff at the end of November.

"Hopefully it gives me a chance to thank the Welsh public and express how much I've enjoyed the last 12 years," Gatland said.