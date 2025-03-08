Ireland 27-42 France: Les Bleus brush off injury loss of Antoine Dupont for big Six Nations win in Dublin

Electric wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey scored twice as France clinched a massive result over Ireland in Dublin

France brushed off the injury loss of talisman Antoine Dupont to put in a performance which fully displayed their power and quality in Dublin, devouring Ireland in the second half to win 42-27.

Les Bleus - whose skipper limped off in the first half with a knee complaint - scored five tries in the contest through sensational wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey (two), flanker Paul Boudehent, replacement back-row Oscar Jegou and wing Damian Penaud, with full-back Thomas Ramos adding four conversions and three penalties.

Ireland, who lost second row Joe McCarthy (cynical play) and wing Calvin Nash (high tackle) to costly sin-binnings, briefly led in the second half after a Dan Sheehan try, but were totally outplayed thereafter - Cian Healy and Jack Conan tries only coming once 42-13 behind.

Ireland 27-42 France - Score summary Ireland - Tries: Sheehan (43), Healy (78), Conan (80+1). Cons: Prendergast (44, 78, 80+1). Pens: Prendergast (35, 43). France - Tries: Bielle-Biarrey (21, 50), Boudehent (47), Jegou (59), Penaud (75). Cons: Ramos (47, 51, 60, 75). Pens: Ramos (36, 56, 68).

The result leaves France as massive favourites to go on and clinch the title due to their far superior points difference, while it kills Ireland's dreams of a Grand Slam.

France skipper Antoine Dupont limped off injured in the first half, but Les Bleus fought back to win anyway

Already without wing Mack Hansen (quad), hooker Ronan Kelleher (neck) and tighthead Tadhg Furlong (calf) through injury, Ireland then lost arguably their top performing back this championship very late in the warm-up when James Lowe limped off.

Ireland actually dominated the early proceedings as France shipped a flurry of penalties in response to pacy attack. The closest the home side got to a try was when skipper Caelan Doris was held up over the try-line, though.

More relentless Irish attacking pressure was soon ended when hooker Peato Mauvaka won a breakdown penalty, while fly-half Sam Prendergast was guilty of a poor penalty kick off the tee on 10 minutes, striking the post from straight in front.

Sam Prendergast missed an early straightforward penalty for the lead off the post

France, wholly against the run of play, were then awarded the opening try through Dupont after an Irish attack broke down on the edge of the visitors' 22. What looked a clear knock-on from Penaud in live play, was soon ruled as such following a TMO review.

Still, the opening try alluded Ireland as Prendergast knocked on in the 22, with McCarthy then sin-binned for a cynical pull back on Ramos as France attacked down their left.

Joe McCarthy was sin-binned for a cynical pull back on Thomas Ramos off the ball

Referee Angus Gardner showed Ireland two yellows: one in either half to McCarthy and Calvin Nash

France took immediate advantage as a powerful rolling maul laid the platform, before Dupont whipped a pass out for Bielle-Biarrey to score in the corner.

Ramos was off target with the conversion, and - either side of Dupont's unfortunate departure - Ireland rode out the rest of the French storm to concede no further points while down a man.

Restored to 15, Prendergast was on target with his next penalty to reduce the France lead to 5-3, but his effort was immediately cancelled out by Ramos after Irish blocking at the restart.

Ramos was reliable with the boot as ever for Les Bleus, landing four conversions and three penalties

There remained just enough first half time for one final scoring sequence, as Prendergast landed a superb penalty from halfway to move the hosts within two again.

Three minutes into the second period, Ireland made pressure count when Sheehan flew over in the corner following a rolling maul.

Dan Sheehan flew over to give Ireland a five-point lead early in the second half

Prendergast converted for a five-point lead but it was one Ireland wouldn't hold onto long as Boudehent got over despite a seemingly clear cleanout beyond the ruck by Thibaud Flament on Peter O'Mahony.

On review with the TMO, referee Angus Gardner surprisingly stuck with the score, with Nash sin-binned in the same instance for a high tackle in two big blows to Ireland.

This time, France would score again vs 14 as Bielle-Biarrey showed off his electric pace after a counter-ruck to kick ahead and burst round Prendergast before grounding.

Bielle-Biarrey showed his pace to score France's crucial third try

Nine minutes later, as Ireland's lineout security deserted them, Jegou picked and sniped for France's fourth try and with it, the match.

Ramos added a further penalty to take the France lead beyond three converted tries, and just when Ireland looked to be in for a try, Prendergast threw a pass Ramos intercepted, with Penaud then sprinting 100 metres down the other end to add even more gloss to the hefty score-line.

Damian Penaud added late gloss to the score-line when Ramos intercepted a Prendergast pass - equalling Serge Blanco's record for France tries

Healy touched down in his final appearance in Dublin as Ireland finished the Test in possession, while Conan also scored in the final play, but they were of little consolation for the defending champions.

Doris: The second half cost us | Bielle-Biarrey: My job is to score tries

Ireland captain Doris told ITV Sport...

"I think that middle section of the second half we didn't control well enough. There was some ill discipline and back-to-back penalties.

"They played their power game. They got a bit of momentum and when we get tight defensively, they can spread it wide and score which is what happened two or three times.

"We have got to go and make it right next week and that is the plan now."

Player of the match Bielle-Biarrey told ITV Sport...

"It was good to play 80 minutes with all the intensity we had because we knew they were a very good team and a fit team.

"It was a problem against Italy and England so we spoke about that in the week.

"I think we got the job done when you see the result. I got good passes to play and it is my job to finish and score tries.

"I tried to do my best. We have a big, big game next week."

What's next?

Ireland complete their championship away to Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome next Saturday March 15 (2.15pm kick-off).

Ireland's Six Nations 2025 fixtures Saturday, February 1 Ireland 27-22 England Sunday, February 9 Scotland 18-32 Ireland Saturday, February 22 Wales 18-27 Ireland Saturday, March 8 Ireland 27-42 France Saturday, March 15 Italy vs Ireland 2.15pm

France host Scotland in their last game of the championship as they play the final Test of three on Saturday March 15 (8pm kick-off)

France's Six Nations 2025 fixtures Friday, January 31 France 43-0 Wales Saturday, February 8 England 26-25 France Sunday, February 23 Italy 24-73 France Saturday, March 8 Ireland 27-42 France Saturday, March 15 France vs Scotland 8pm

