Ireland 41-10 Japan: Much-changed hosts score six tries to score Autumn Nations Series victory in Dublin

Ireland's Jack Crowley scores a try against Japan in Dublin (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Ireland bounced back from defeat to New Zealand, beginning their home autumn internationals with a 41-10 win over Japan in Dublin.

Following last weekend's deflating 26-13 loss to the All Blacks in Chicago, tries from Jack Crowley and Nick Timoney helped Andy Farrell's much-changed side overcome a slow start at the Aviva Stadium.

Eddie Jones' Brave Blossoms trailed only 17-10 at half-time following Sato's score and five points from the boot of Lee Seung-sin.

But the hosts, who face upcoming appointments against Australia and world champions South Africa, improved significantly in the second period.

Andrew Porter crossed to increase Ireland's lead before wing Tommy O'Brien sealed victory after Gus McCarthy and Paddy McCarthy each came off the bench to touch down.

Crowley also kicked seven points, with replacement fly-half Sam Prendergast slotting two conversions.

Captain Caelan Doris started for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury in May as part of eight changes following the setback at Soldier Field, while 32-year-old Munster centre Tom Farrell made his international debut.

Ireland were eager to right some wrongs but Japan - thrashed 61-7 by the Springboks last weekend - began brighter and looked dangerous with ball in hand amid a subdued Saturday lunchtime atmosphere.

An early Crowley penalty put Ireland ahead before the Brave Blossoms' lively start was undermined by a 17th-minute yellow card for centre Charlie Lawrence following a lifting tackle on Test newcomer Farrell.

Fly-half Crowley burst on to a Doris pass to finish a fine team try three minutes later and then added the extras as Ireland capitalised on their temporary numerical advantage.

Flanker Timoney crossed in the left corner and Crowley nailed the tricky touchline conversion shortly after Lawrence's return to increase the advantage.

Yet disjointed Ireland led by only seven points at the break as Japan's attacking enterprise was eventually rewarded.

Hooker Sato bulldozed over from a maul three minutes before half-time, with fly-half Lee converting and slotting a penalty, either side of Jacob Stockdale being sin-binned following head-on-head contact with Kippei Ishida.

Ireland were far more fluid in the early stages of the second half.

Prop Porter stretched for the line to shift scoreboard momentum back in the home team's favour before wing Stockdale was denied a 20th Test try on review due to an offside decision.

Aided by a big impact from the bench, Ireland gradually began to dominate.

Replacement hooker Gus McCarthy powered over in the 67th minute to put them in complete control, before substitute prop Paddy McCarthy marked his second Test outing with a maiden international try five minutes later.

Wing O'Brien then capped an impressive individual display by bursting on to a Prendergast pass to claim Ireland's sixth - and final - try of a satisfactory afternoon.