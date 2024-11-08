Ireland 13-23 New Zealand: All Blacks claim Autumn Nations Series win as Six Nations champions disappoint

Ireland were beaten by the All Blacks in their autumn opener on a frustrating evening

Ireland's 19-game winning streak at the Aviva Stadium met a deflating end as an error-strewn and indisciplined performance was punished by New Zealand.

The All Blacks claimed a 23-13 victory in Dublin courtesy of six Damian McKenzie penalties and a late Will Jordan try, their first win in the Irish capital since 2016.

Facing each other for the first time since their blockbuster Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Paris 13 months ago, Friday's clash proved a much drabber affair, dominated by knock-ons and slow scrum set-ups.

McKenzie kicked 18 points on the evening while full-back Jordan scored the All Blacks' only try as Ireland lost at home for the first time since 2021 - and only the second time under Andy Farrell.

Ireland led 13-9 early in the second half thanks to a Josh van der Flier try and the boot of Jack Crowley, but it was a frustratingly poor night for Farrell, who steps away from Ireland at the end of the month as he prepares for next summer's British and Irish Lions tour to Australia.

Ireland 13-23 New Zealand - Score summary Ireland - Tries: Van der Flier (43). Cons: Crowley (44). Pens: Crowley (8, 40).



New Zealand - Tries: Jordan (69). Pens: McKenzie (10, 29, 38, 49, 62, 65).



Scoring sequence: 3-0, 3-3, 3-6. 3-9, 6-9, 13-9, 13-12, 13-15, 13-18, 13-23.

How Ireland were upstaged by All Blacks

Will Jordan made sure of victory for New Zealand with a late try

In front of a packed-out Lansdowne Road under the lights, Ireland took the lead in the eighth minute through a Crowley penalty after obstruction by Jordie Barrett on Mack Hansen under a massive Jamison Gibson-Park box-kick down the centre of the pitch.

The All Blacks were level within three minutes, though, as after scrum-half Cortez Ratima made the most of good fortune in sprinting forward for a telling line-break after fumbling his own pass, McKenzie kicked through a straightforward penalty when Finlay Bealham was penalised for lying on the wrong side as Ronan Kelleher attempted a breakdown poach.

Team news Finlay Bealham started at tighthead prop for Ireland after Tadhg Furlong was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Mack Hansen made his first international appearance of 2024 with No 8 Caelan Doris handed the captaincy.



New Zealand made two enforced changes to the team that edged past England as Damian McKenzie and Asafe Aumua replaced Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor, who were both ruled out due to concussion.

Thereafter, New Zealand built a period of pressure in the Irish half, but the home side's defence proved strong to keep the visitors out - Gibson-Park making one outstanding tackle on McKenzie amid a host of strong defending which forced knock-ons and turnovers.

Gibson-Park was then caught offside, however, allowing McKenzie to kick into the corner for the best chance of the Test so far. The All Blacks couldn't make it count due to a clear Asafo Aumua crooked lineout throw.

McKenzie did add the next points just ahead of the half hour when a debatable scrum turnover resulted in an unsettled Ireland defence conceding a penalty close to their own posts.

Damian McKenzie kicked six penalties for an 18-point haul

Ireland soon passed up their clearest opportunity in the New Zealand 22 when Kelleher inadvertently kicked a ball forward and loose from a ruck after a Bundee Aki carry, before New Zealand made it 9-3 down the other end when James Ryan was penalised for failing to roll.

A superb Aki carry and offload just before half-time saw Garry Ringrose hit high into the head by Jordie Barrett, who was shown yellow and fortunate to avoid red.

With the final act of the half, Crowley kicked over his second penalty to end a scrappy, scrum-dominated 40 minutes at 9-6.

Josh van der Flier crossed early in the second half to give Ireland the lead but they failed to score again

All Blacks wing Mark Tele'a conceded a penalty for obstruction from the restart, but Ireland failed to make the chance count in the first instance after Crowley kicked into the corner, as the visitors batted back maul possession.

Ireland's response was fantastic, however, as they forced Sam Cane back over his own try-line for a five-metre scrum. From the next attack, Van der Flier battled his way over to ground on the line for the opening try in the 44th minute.

Crowley converted superbly for a 13-9 advantage and Ireland were almost over for a second try directly after when a thundering Gibson-Park tackle forced a turnover. New Zealand survived the onslaught when James Lowe was penalised for a neck-roll.

Bundee Aki was a bright spark for Ireland, but they failed to threaten as they have previously

Hooker Aumua forced something of a momentum-shifting All Blacks breakdown penalty within moments, and McKenzie showed superb composure to land a long-range effort after the ball had fallen off the tee.

That strike reduced Ireland's lead to a single point, with Barrett returning from his sin-binning soon after and New Zealand still firmly in the contest.

McKenzie missed the chance to regain the lead when he hit the post with a central penalty on 57 minutes, but New Zealand did edge in front past the hour mark when a scrum decision harshly went against Ireland - a scrum only awarded due to an head injury to replacement prop Tom O'Toole.

New Zealand stretched their lead to five points via McKenzie's boot after poor play from replacement lock Iain Henderson, who failed to release at a ruck. And that lead was soon an insurmountable 10 points when Jordan dived over in the corner following rapid All Blacks attacking play.

Ireland's replacement fly-half Ciaran Frawley knocked on his second high ball under no pressure to see more time tick away for Ireland, but Lowe then produced a stunning 50:22 from just outside his own 22 to give them hope.

Ardie Savea killed that hope dead, however, with a crucial breakdown penalty in his own 22 with six minutes to play, seeing the All Blacks seal impressive back-to-back wins over England and Ireland in Europe.

Analysis: Alarm bells ringing after limp Ireland display

A dejected James Lowe after the final whistle

Sky Sports' Tony Tighe:

This was worlds apart from the Ireland we have been accustomed to seeing.

Control, precision, good decision-making, ruthlessness - these were all lacking as thoughts of revenge for last year's World Cup quarter-final loss to New Zealand were quickly forgotten.

Concerns over the set-piece were quickly realised as Ireland struggled at both scrum and lineout, while their lack of a kicking game and abysmal discipline proved costly on a damp Dublin night. Chuck in a host of handling errors, misplaced passes and an inability to compete with New Zealand in the air - alarm bells will be ringing for Farrell and his coaching staff.

But for some excellent last-ditch defending, New Zealand could have been out of sight by half-time. Barrett's sin-binning offered Ireland hope, and they did move in front through Van der Flier's try after the restart, but they did not trouble the scoreboard again as their attack continued to malfunction.

A first home defeat since the 2021 was not how the IRFU would have wanted to start their 150th anniversary celebrations. It is back to the drawing board ahead of Friday's visit of a dangerous Argentina.

Doris frustrated by poor discipline

Ireland captain Caelan Doris told Virgin One:

"That's not us, that's not the best performance we're capable of. Part of that is definitely down to the quality of New Zealand.

"I thought we were reactive throughout. They were firing way more shots than we were. That was the message at half-time - we felt he had taken a lot from them and it was our turn to get momentum. We did that early on with the try but they came back into it. Our discipline was definitely a big factor.

"Was rust a factor? Possibly, but that's not an excuse for us at all."

Farrell: Ireland players are gutted

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell told Virgin One:

"The players are gutted in there, and I'm gutted for them. They prepped well and were excited about the game. We supressed ourselves at times with too many back-to-back errors.

"Long story short, the best team won."

What's next?

Ireland Autumn Nations Series continues against Argentina at Allianz Stadium on Friday November 15 (kick-off 8.10pm), while New Zealand face France at Stade de France on November 16 (8.10pm).