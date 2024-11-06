British and Irish Lions: New-look jersey revealed for 2025 tour of Australia live on Sky Sports

The British and Irish Lions have revealed the jersey they will wear when they tour Australia in 2025, live on Sky Sports.

The updated shirt features a deeper shade of red and a 'grandad collar' which manufacturers Canterbury say has been incorporated into the new design in response to fan feedback.

It also features a unique jacquard pattern comprising symbols from all four unions.

Former British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton was involved in the consultation process on the design to advise on player requirements.

Head coach Andy Farrell said: "Excitement is really starting to build for next year and this jersey launch is only going to add to it. That goes for me, all rugby fans, and all those who are playing for places on that touring squad.

"I know how special the Lions jersey is to the players who are lucky enough to put it on and add to the years of history and prestige which it carries.

"It also holds a special place for the Lions fans around the world who can connect with us and be a part of our team by supporting us in that same red jersey.

"I'm sure they are going to love this new design and I look forward to witnessing the power of the Sea of Red in Australia once again."

In a digital innovation, the adult jersey also features a Near Field Communication tag for the first time which fans can scan to gain access to the newly-launched Lions Clubhouse app on their mobile.

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests and six warm-up matches to be shown live.

The agreement sees Sky Sports broadcast its eighth consecutive Lions Tour, with the partnership starting in 1997 with the iconic 2-1 series win over South Africa.

The Lions tasted success the last time they were on Australian soil in 2013, with a dramatic 2-1 series win following a memorable performance in the decisive final Test.

Having been defeated in a Covid-impacted tour of South Africa back in 2021, the Lions will be aiming to make it a second successive series win in Australia as they kick off the first Test at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

The Lions will play nine games on tour all around Australia, beginning against Western Force in Perth on June 28, 2025.

Further tour games follow against Queensland Reds in Brisbane on July 2, the Waratahs in Sydney on July 5, the Brumbies in Canberra on July 9, an Invitational Australia & New Zealand side in Adelaide on July 12 and the Rebels in Melbourne on July 22.

That game will take place after the opening Test in Brisbane on July 19, with the second Test at the MCG in Melbourne on July 26 and the final Test in the Accor Stadium in Sydney on August 2.

The Lions will also play in Ireland for the first time as they take on Argentina in a June 2025 warm-up fixture, also live on Sky Sports, ahead of their tour of Australia.