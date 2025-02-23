Italy 24-73 France: Les Bleus gets Six Nations titles ambitions back on track after record victory

Lock Mickael Guillard was on the scoresheet as France breached 70 points against Italy in Rome

France racked up a record points total against Italy as they smashed the Azzurri 73-24 to get their Six Nations title ambitions back on track.

A crazy first half saw seven tries scored between the sides, as Italy twice went in front through Tommaso Menoncello's opening score and the boot of Tommaso Allan, but fell 35-17 behind by the break.

Les Bleus scored through lock Mickael Guillard, hooker Peato Mauvaka, scrum-half and captain Antoine Dupont, back-row Paul Boudehent and full-back Leo Barre in the opening half.

Italy 24-73 France - Score summary Italy - Tries: Menoncello (11), Brex (28), Garbisi (61). Cons: Allan (12, 29). Garbisi (61). Pens: Allan (18). France - Tries: Guillard (14), Mauvaka (21), Dupont (24, 54), Boudehent (30), Barre (39, 65), Alldritt (45), Bielle-Biarrey (50), Attissogbe (76), Barassi (80). Cons: Ramos (15, 22, 25, 31, 40, 46, 55, 66), Lucu (77).

The second period brought six further France tries through No 8 Gregory Aldritt, wings Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Theo Attissogbe, centre Pierre-Louis Barassi, Dupont and Barre, while out-half Thomas Ramos landed eight conversions off the tee.

All Italy could muster in the second 40 was a converted Paolo Garbisi try.

Looking to build on their win against Wales, the Azzurri made a fine start when Menoncello burst through a frail visiting midfield and finish in style but ruthless France hit back quickly with forward tries through Guillard and Mauvaka.

Dupont was the next over after strong play from Bielle-Biarrey but the high-octane opening continued when Juan Ignacio Brex found a way through on the switch to score.

Dupont created space for Paul Boudehent to maraud over, registering the bonus point in the process and, after a breathless first half hour, France led 28-17.

Antoine Dupont scored twice as France bounced back from defeat to England last time out

Orchestrating play with precision and intelligence, Dupont then set up a try for Barre before the visitors switched to their power game for their next score with Alldritt storming over.

France brought on six fresh forwards from the seven-one split on their bench but wing Bielle-Biarrey was the next to strike as Italy's defence started to crumble.

The backs continued to take centre stage with Yoram Moefana breaking tackles with Dupont in support to touch down, but the home side interrupted the scoring through Garbisi.

Bielle-Biarrey produced a moment of magic to send Barre over for his second and on the other wing Attissogbe helped himself to his first try before Barassi completed the rout a minute from time.

Dupont: Dublin will be tough

France captain Antoine Dupont told ITV Sport:

"It was a really tough game, especially the start. We were able to keep our intensity during the 80 minutes, and it's not an easy thing to do against this team of Italians, so we can be proud.

"There was a lot of good things during the game against England, but when we had to score tries, we made a lot of mistakes. Today was much better, we scored on each occasion.

"We know it will be a huge game against Ireland in Dublin, we have two weeks to prepare for that. It will probably be the main points of the tournament, the main game for us.

"We'll see, it will be tough for sure."

What's next?

Following the second rest week, France are in action on Saturday March 8 for the fourth round of the championship, travelling to face Ireland in a mammoth match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (2.15pm kick-off).

France's Six Nations 2025 fixtures Friday, January 31 France 43-0 Wales Saturday, February 8 England 26-25 France Sunday, February 23 Italy 24-73 France Saturday, March 8 Ireland vs France 2.15pm Saturday, March 15 France vs Scotland 8pm

Italy next travel to face England at Allianz Stadium Twickenham on Sunday March 9 (3pm kick-off).

Italy's Six Nations 2025 fixtures Saturday, February 1 Scotland 31-19 Italy Saturday, February 8 Italy 22-15 Wales Sunday, February 23 Italy 24-73 France Sunday, March 9 England vs Italy 3pm Saturday, March 15 Italy vs Ireland 2.15pm

