Wales 18-27 Ireland: Six Nations champions squeak win despite Garry Ringrose red card

Jamie Osborne scored one of two Ireland tries as they fought from eight points behind to win in Wales despite Garry Ringrose being shown a 20-minute red card

Ireland just about cliched the 14th Triple Crown in their history after a 27-18 win in Cardiff, having been pushed all the way by a much-improved Wales after Garry Ringrose was shown the Six Nations' first 20-minute red card.

Ringrose was shown yellow on the field for a high tackle in making head-on-head contact with Wales centre Ben Thomas five minutes before half-time - a card which was upgraded to red following a bunker review.

Jack Conan and Jamie Osborne scored tries for the visitors, with captain Dan Sheehan invariably choosing to kick for points through fly-half Sam Prendergast (five penalties) - a tactic which almost came back to bite the heavily-fancied away side when Wales wing Ellis Mee was adjudged to have lost control attempting to score in the corner with seven minutes to play.

Wales 18-27 Ireland - Score summary Wales - Tries: Morgan (40+1), Rogers (43). Con: Anscombe (44), Pens: Anscombe (23, 35). Ireland - Tries: Conan (7), Osborne (56). Con: Prendergast (8). Pens: Prendergast (21, 49, 67, 70, 78).

Having fallen 10-0 behind early, Wales showed huge spirit and quality to fight back and lead by eight points in the second half through Jac Morgan and Tom Rogers tries and the boot of Gareth Anscombe (one conversion, two penalties), but just fell short to a mightily relieved Ireland.

Garry Ringrose's 20-minute red card for a high tackle almost proved so costly for Ireland in Cardiff

The visitors settled into an early spell of physical dominance as a monstrous counter-ruck and Ringrose 50/22 granted territory, and Ireland did not let up until they scored the opening try in the seventh minute through Conan - the No 8 holding off Tomos Williams before reaching out superbly to ground on the tryline.

Jack Conan powered through for the opening try of the contest early for Ireland

Prendergast converted for 7-0 but a brilliant Rogers high ball take up against Osborne soon put Wales in possession in the Ireland half, with fly-half Anscombe noticeably bringing more pace to their attack. Tadhg Beirne eventually forced a breakdown penalty to halt matters, though.

Sustained Irish pressure thereafter failed to bring more points despite neat link-ups with ball in hand at pace, as James Lowe knocked on in the 22, but the lead was stretched to 10-0 on 21 minutes through a Prendergast penalty.

Sam Prendergast kicked five penalties in Cardiff but made a host of errors

A knock-on by Sheehan near his 22 allowed Wales to immediately cancel out that penalty with one of their own through Anscombe after a subsequent offside.

Wales showed heart to end the half on top, with huge pressure on the Ireland defence in their 22 only being lifted when Ringrose was dismissed.

Anscombe slotted over that penalty to reduce Ireland's lead to four at 10-6, and opposite number Prendergast then missed a chance off the tee in hitting the post.

Instead, the Principality was lifted to its feet after Morgan's close-range try three minutes into dead time at the end of the first half.

Jac Morgan scored in the final play of the first half to put Wales in front vs 14-player Ireland

Anscombe converted for a 13-10 Wales lead, and the lead was stretched beyond a score after a Prendergast knock-on and then missed tackle invited Wales onto the attack and Rogers to acrobatically fly over in the corner.

Wing Tom Rogers flew through the air to score in the corner at the start of the second half

Ireland got back into their attacking swing but missed the chance for a try when Prendergast knocked on possession again. They did then narrow the gap back to five points via a close-range penalty when Wales were caught offside.

A lovely Prendergast 50/22 soon put Ireland back on the front foot, with Bundee Aki emerging to restore them to 15 players, and when the likes of Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier and Sheehan carried hard to create advantage, scrum-half Jamison-Gibson Park produced a cross-field kick which Lowe did superbly to bat inside for Osborne to score.

Osborne scored Ireland's crucial second try to get on level terms with Wales

Prendergast missed the conversion to leave the score level at 18-18, with a Rogers breakdown penalty halting Ireland's next spell.

Exciting Wales full-back Blair Murray somehow held up Ireland wing Mack Hansen from scoring with 14 to play, as Ireland chose to go back to a penalty advantage and edge in front 21-18.

Wales full-back Blair Murray somehow denied Mack Hansen a try in the second half

An Aki penalty won on halfway saw Prendergast stretch the lead to six points off the tee, but Mee then almost scored a try which would have given Wales a conversion for the lead late on, only for replays to show he grounded the ball short before losing it, while his elbow also appeared in touch.

Debutant Wales wing Ellis Mee was so close to scoring a try with seven minutes to play for the hosts

A further Prendergast penalty with two minutes left on the clock rubberstamped victory, though few of an Irish persuasion will be content with this display.

What's next?

Following the second rest week, Ireland are in action on Saturday March 8 for the fourth round of the championship, hosting France in a mammoth match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (2.15pm kick-off).

Ireland's Six Nations 2025 fixtures Saturday, February 1 Ireland 27-22 England Sunday, February 9 Scotland 18-32 Ireland Saturday, February 22 Wales 18-27 Ireland Saturday, March 8 Ireland vs France 2.15pm Saturday, March 15 Italy vs Ireland 2.15pm

Wales next travel to face Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday March 8 (4.45pm kick-off).

Wales' Six Nations 2025 fixtures Friday, January 31 France 43-0 Wales Saturday, February 8 Italy 22-15 Wales Saturday, February 22 Wales 18-27 Ireland Saturday, March 8 Scotland vs Wales 4.45pm Saturday, March 15 Wales vs England 4.45pm

Watch the Lions tour of Australia live on Sky Sports in 2025

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Saturday, June 28 Western Force Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Warratahs Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane Wednesday, July 22 TBC Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Stream the EFL, Test cricket and more top sport with NOW.