Italy 20-34 Ireland: Andy Farrell's visitors make heavy weather of securing Six Nations Round 3 bonus-point victory

James Ryan got Ireland off to the perfect start in Rome, but they made heavy weather of the victory

Ireland remain on course for a 2023 Six Nations Grand Slam, but made heavy weather of a 34-20 Round 3 victory over Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The visitors scored five tries through James Ryan, Hugo Keenan, Bundee Aki and Mack Hansen (two), while also having a further two ruled out for knock-ons, but they regularly allowed Italy back into a contest they appeared in control of.

Italy 20-34 Ireland - Score summary Italy - Tries: Varney (7), Bruno (40+1). Cons: Garbisi (8, 42). Pens: Garbisi (19, 56). Ireland - Tries: Ryan (3), Keenan (13), Aki (20), Hansen (35, 71). Cons: Byrne (14, 22). Pens: Byrne (65).

Italy scored two tries through scrum-half Stephen Varney and wing Pierre Bruno, while Paolo Garbisi landed both conversions and two penalties off the tee on his return to the side from injury.

Andy Farrell, who made six changes to his starting side, will be far from delighted with the way his charges managed the Test, however, even in victory.

A little over 90 seconds in, Ireland's Lowe looked to have scored the opening try after a superb Josh van der Flier break, but a TMO review proved the wing had just lost control before grounding. Within seconds, Ireland were over for their opener anyway, as Ryan touched down after a stunning Aki offload for Lowe to sprint on and pass inside.

James Lowe looked to have scored the opener after 91 seconds, but it was ruled out for a loss of control in the grounding

Instead, Ireland skipper on the day Ryan scored the first try shortly after

Byrne missed his opening conversion effort, and in the seventh minute Italy hit back in great style: scrum-half Varney finishing a flowing sequence of attack deep in the Ireland half, with the returning Garbisi landing his first conversion for the lead.

Italy hit back quickly through a Stephen Varney (centre) try

Ireland held off Italy's next foray with Andrew Porter earning a superb turnover, before an Aki break and some inspired stepping from full-back Keenan repelled the chasing and challenging defenders to score the visitors' second.

Garbisi added three more points to Italy's total when he struck a penalty after Hansen was penalised for obstruction off the ball, but Ireland soon had their third try, and what a score it was: Van der Flier, Lowe and Aki again combining for the latter, this time, to score in the corner - Byrne adding an immaculate conversion.

Hugo Keenan grabbed Ireland's second try in a very profitable first half for the most part

A major error from Lowe following the restart, knocking on a yard from his own try-line by the posts, handed Italy a huge opening, but poor ruck management saw the ball squeak out for Irish No 8 Caelan Doris to claim and clear.

Four minutes from the half-time break, Ireland notched the bonus-point-clinching fourth try as Hansen scored in the corner off quick Craig Casey service.

Team News Andy Farrell has made six changes to his Ireland side, with half-backs Ross Byrne and Craig Casey in to make their first championship starts in place of Johnny Sexton (groin) and Conor Murray (bench). Ronan Kelleher, Iain Henderson, Jack Conan and Bundee Aki also came in. Centre Garry Ringrose (calf) was a late withdrawal, bumping Stuart McCloskey back into the team from the bench. Kieran Crowley made three changes to an Azzurri side who fell 31-14 at Twickenham earlier this month. Paolo Garbisi returned at fly-half, making just a second international appearance of an injury-hit season in place of Tommaso Allan. Pierre Bruno came in on the left wing, while prop Simone Ferrari replaced Marco Riccioni.

Ireland should have headed in with a 14-point advantage, but instead Italy nabbed a try out of nothing in the final play before the break: wing Bruno intercepting an Aki pass to sprint half the length of the pitch and score under the sticks, giving the Azzurri fresh hope in the contest.

Incessant Ireland attacking in the opening 10 minutes of the second period brought no reward, with the hosts the next side to trouble the scoreboard, as Garbisi slotted through a straightforward penalty after Porter was penalised for a block off the ball.

Ireland looked to have responded within moments, as Aki got over in the corner, but on review with the TMO, referee Mike Adamson ruled out the score for a knock-on in the lead-up. With there a growing sense it was beginning to become something of Italy's day.

Ireland's Mack Hansen (white head guard) scored two tries as Ireland belatedly made sure of victory

A Ryan Baird breakdown penalty allowed Byrne to restore Ireland's lead to seven points off the tee, but Italy passed up a golden chance for a try with 12 minutes to go as Ignacio Brex chose to kick out towards the wing when he should have kept ball in hand.

With nine minutes left on the clock, Ireland belatedly made sure of victory, as 18 phases of controlled possession around the Italy 22 gave way to a brilliant Conor Murray offload and Hansen finish.

What they said...

Ireland centre Bundee Aki told ITV Sport post-match...

"It was a mixed bag. We did some really good stuff then we did the total opposite but that is just credit to Italy.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game, we said it all week. They are a proud nation."

Italy skipper and back-row Michele Lamaro told ITV Sport...

"We have been giving everything we have got out there and that is all you can ask the boys.

"We still have to work on lots of details. We still have to work on little margins.

"We think of winning the game and what we care about is our performance."

What's next?

After next weekend's second fallow week in the Six Nations, Ireland travel to face Scotland in Edinburgh at Murrayfield in Round 4 on Sunday March 12 (3pm kick-off GMT).

Ireland's Six Nations 2023 fixtures Saturday, February 4 Wales 10-34 Ireland Saturday, February 11 Ireland 32-19 France Saturday, February 25 Italy 20-34 Ireland Sunday, March 12 Scotland vs Ireland 3pm Saturday, March 18 Ireland vs England 5pm

Italy are next in action on Saturday March 11 (2.15pm kick-off GMT) as they welcome Wales to the Stadio Olimpico for their Round 4 clash.