Super Rugby returns to Sky Sports: Stars to watch from premier of New Zealand, Australia and Pacific Islands club rugby

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Super Rugby is back! Watch all the this season games live on Sky Sports, starting on Friday as reigning champions the Crusaders take on the Chiefs from 6am Super Rugby is back! Watch all the this season games live on Sky Sports, starting on Friday as reigning champions the Crusaders take on the Chiefs from 6am

Super Rugby is back on Sky Sports! From Friday, watch each and every clash this season from the premier of club rugby in New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific Islands...

Tune in to watch New Zealand's five sides: Crusaders, Blues, Hurricanes, Highlanders, Chiefs, Australia's five sides: Brumbies, Waratahs, Rebels, Reds, Western Force and Pacific Island duo Moana Pasifika and Fijian Drua face off over 15 rounds, and then a playoff series between February and June.

With the next Rugby World Cup in France just seven months away, you can keep an eye on the finest talent in the southern hemisphere before they travel north.

We look at players among each of the clubs involved in this year's Super Rugby campaign and pick out our stars to watch out for this season.

Super Rugby 2023 season Round 1 on Sky Sports Watch every Super Rugby game on Sky Sports this season... Friday, February 24 Crusaders vs Chiefs, Sky Sports Action from 6am Waratahs vs Brumbies, Sky Sports Action from 8.30am Saturday, February 25 Moana Pasifika vs Fijian Drua, Sky Sports Action from 3.30am Highlanders vs Blues, Sky Sports Action from 6am Reds vs Hurricanes, Sky Sports Action from 8.35am Western Force vs Melbourne Rebels, Sky Sports Action from 11am

Taniela Tupou, Ardie Savea and Will Jordan are just some of the players we have highlighted

Ardie Savea - Hurricanes, New Zealand

To start with, one of the best players on the planet, no question.

Hurricanes skipper and All Blacks No 8 Ardie Savea is a rare breed on a rugby pitch, in that he can do every facet of the game well. An immense carrier, filled with power and pace, Savea is a breakdown menace, rock-solid tackler, potent try-scorer and a decent lineout forward too.

Hurricanes and New Zealand back-row Ardie Savea is one of the best players on the planet

Even when Ireland got the better of the All Blacks last summer in their historic 2-1 series victory, Savea was magnificent in defeat.

A monumental performer, his displays are difficult not to get excited and impressed by.

Will Jordan - Crusaders, New Zealand

If the quickest rugby players in the world were to line up for a race, there is a fair chance Crusaders wing Will Jordan would end up finishing first.

Will Jordan has displayed his rapid pace and superb finishing ability with the Crusaders and the All Blacks

The 24-year-old, who already has 21 caps and 21 tries for the All Blacks, is blisteringly quick, and deadly when given any space - from near enough any distance - to finish a try. In fact, sometimes he scores them when it doesn't seem possible to do so.

Jordan has already scored numerous tries of the spectacular variety and has 35 tries in 45 Crusaders appearances in his career to date. Expect to see and hear plenty of him on your Sky Sports screens this season.

Taniela Tupou - Reds, Australia

If he isn't already, Reds and Wallabies tighthead Taniela Tupou is slowly becoming the poster boy for Australian rugby.

A big man, with an even bigger personality, Tupou is a wrecking machine with ball in hand. A superbly strong scrummager as well, the 21st prop is one of the most impactful players in the sport. If he's playing in a game, you'll know about it.

Australia and Reds tighthead prop Taniela Tupou is becoming the poster boy for Australian rugby

Unstoppable close to the try-line, and often a real difference maker in terms of the gain-line, defensive line and breakdown, the 26-year-old is a brilliant player.

He might be sidelined with injury at the moment, but it won't be long before he's back terrorising more Super Rugby defenders.

Aaron Smith - Highlanders, New Zealand

Highlanders and All Blacks scrum-half Aaron Smith may now be 34-years-old, but his pace, exceptional pass and flair has had him in the conversation for the best player on the planet for over a decade now.

At 176 Highlanders appearances and 113 New Zealand Test caps, he remains vital to both, and his pacey style of play still shows no sign of changing.

Scrum-half Aaron Smith has a magnificent pass and attacking instincts

There will not be a better passer on show in Super Rugby this season - zip, length, spin, speed of service, placement, Smith's delivery has it all.

Look out for quick taps, breaks, and some stunning offloads too.

Beauden Barrett - Blues, New Zealand

If you're looking to watch a player with ball skills in abundance, Blues playmaker Beuaden Barrett is your man.

His place-kicking may have let him down over the years, but for sheer skill, Barrett is up there with the most talented ever to play the sport.

Beauden Barrett is as skilful a rugby player as one is likely to see

A holder of 112 All Blacks caps, his quality over a sustained period has been impressive, and with the next World Cup around the corner, Barrett will be intent on having a stellar 2023.

A lovely balanced runner and sharp performer, Barrett is as known for his energy and agility as he is for his skills. In fact, Barrett holds the all-time All Blacks record of 4.18 for the infamous Bronco Test - in which players are required to run 20m, 40m and 60m forward and back five times over as fast as possible.

Brodie Retallick - Chiefs, New Zealand

If the nation of New Zealand were asked to name their greatest player of all time, Chiefs and All Blacks second-row Brodie Retallick would be right near the top of the list.

The 31-year-old has 100 Test caps, and won everything in the sport, including the 2014 World Player of the Year award.

Brodie Retallick is a unicorn in second row terms such are his abilities

He is a unicorn in rugby terms. A lock forward who can and has done things nobody else in his position has ever been able to do.

The hands and brain of a fly-half, the pace of a back and the body, lineout expertise and grunt of a forward, Retallick is always a player to watch out for.

Kalaveti Ravouvou, Fijian Drua

Without question the least well-known name on our list, 24-year-old Fijian Drua and Fiji centre Kalaveti Ravouvou is a man who has shown a glimpse of his talent up to now, and someone who could soon explode onto the scene.

Fiji's Kalaveti Ravouvou has shown a glimpse of his talent up to now

Having made his Test debut against Tonga in the summer, Ravouvou faced Scotland and Ireland for his national side in November, scoring a sensational try in the latter, and posing a threat in either clash.

Playing for the club based in his home country, Ravouvou and co will be desperate to do Fiji proud. His pace, step and ball-handling will pose problems for a host of defences.

Rieko Ioane - Blues, New Zealand

Another All Black blessed with explosive pace, Ioane has been getting world audiences off their feet since his New Zealand debut during the memorable 2017 British and Irish Lions tour.

Rieko Ioane, whether at centre or wing, is electric when he performs

Whether at centre or wing, Ioane almost always seems to be involved in key moments, be it fabulous tries in attack, or incredible defensive stops.

He is another player who will likely build up quite the highlight reel this season.

Rob Valetini - Brumbies, Australia

The second Aussie in our list, Brumbies and Wallabies No 8 Rob Valetini is a future star in the making.

At 24-years-old, the immensely powerful Valetini already has 21 Test caps, and would have more but for some injuries.

Brumbies and Wallabies No 8 Rob Valetini looks a future star in the making

At 6'4" and nearly 18st, the back-row is one of the best carriers in the world, and a man hugely difficult to put down. Keep an eye out for some phenomenal physical contact and carrying.

Michael Hooper - Waratahs, Australia

A key man for the Waratahs and Australia pretty much since his debut campaigns in 2012/13, it's hard to believe Wallabies openside flanker Michael Hooper is still just 31.

Michael Hooper, still just 31, has been a consistent performer in Australia for years

He has already said he and his teammates are eyeing a charge for the Super Rugby title in 2023, and Hooper has been one of the most consistent performers in world rugby for many years. He recently took a break from Test rugby for mental health reasons, but is back and raring to go again.

An inspirational leader, Hooper remains one of the best breakdown forwards in the world, with phenomenal turnovers somewhat a staple of his.

Super Rugby is back! Watch all the games live on Sky Sports, starting this Friday as reigning champions the Crusaders take on the Chiefs in New Zealand, live on Sky Sports Action from 6am.