Anthony Watson starts on wing for England Six Nations' clash vs Wales; Courtney Lawes returns to squad

Anthony Watson has been recalled to start for England away at Wales, with Ollie Hassell-Collins out injured

Anthony Watson has been recalled to England's Six Nations side to face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, replacing the injured Ollie Hassell-Collins, while Courtney Lawes has returned to the squad.

Leicester Tigers wing Watson comes in to make his first Test start for two years, and links up with full-back and club-mate Freddie Steward and wing Max Malins to form a back-three.

Elsewhere, the experience of forward Lawes returns to the replacements' bench after his recovery from a calf complaint, while back-row Tom Curry is unable to return after suffering another hamstring injury.

Tighthead prop Kyle Sinckler has been passed fit to start at the Principality Stadium after a facial injury.

Experienced forward Courtney Lawes has returned to the England squad following a calf injury

The only other change made to the squad that beat Italy by head coach Steve Borthwick, sees back-row Ben Curry return to the replacements' bench in place of Ben Earl. Nick Isiekwe drops out to accommodate Lawes' return.

Within the side, skipper Owen Farrell starts again at fly-half, with Marcus Smith on the bench once more, while the centre partnership of Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade is unchanged.

Sinckler starts again alongside hooker Jamie George and loosehead Ellis Genge in the front-row, while Maro Itoje and Ollie Chessum are the second-row unit.

England tighthead prop Kyle Sinckler is fit enough to start after a facial injury

Lewis Ludlam, Jack Willis and Alex Dombrandt form the back-row again, after each impressing against the Azzurri at Twickenham a fortnight ago.

England will be facing a Wales squad fresh from a tumultuous week, in which their initial team announcement was cancelled, and an extraordinary meeting called on Wednesday regarding the future of Wales rugby and the threat of strike action.

"Wales vs England in Cardiff is one of the iconic rugby fixtures, steeped in history and always full of passion," said Borthwick.

"We know the Principality Stadium crowd will be in full voice and we will have to be at our very best to repeat the success we had in the last round against Italy.

"I have selected a team that I think has the right players and balance to meet the particular challenges we will face this weekend.

Wing Hassell-Collins misses out due to injury

"I am delighted to have welcomed Courtney Lawes back to the squad after injury. His quality and experience has contributed to a focused training week, marked by the sort of competition and intensity we expect.

"I could not have asked any more from all the players and there is no doubt that they can't wait to be a part of this special occasion."

England: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Max Malins, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ollie Lawrence, 11 Anthony Watson, 10 Owen Farrell (c), 9 Jack van Poortvliet; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Ollie Chessum, 5 Maro Itoje, 6 Lewis Ludlam, 7 Jack Willis, 8 Alex Dombrandt

Replacements: 16 Jack Walker, 17 Mako Vunipola, 18 Dan Cole, 19 Courtney Lawes, 20 Ben Curry, 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Henry Arundell.