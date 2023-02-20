Wales Six Nations squad announcement delayed due to uncertainty of player involvement

Wales have delayed their squad announcement for this weekend's Six Nations match with England

Wales have delayed their squad announcement for their Six Nations match with England on Saturday due to uncertainty of player involvement.

A new six-year financial agreement between the Welsh Rugby Union and Wales' four professional regions - Dragons, Cardiff, Ospreys and Scarlets - has not yet been signed off in writing after months of discussion, sparking concern that many players whose existing contracts expire at the end of this season might head away from Wales.

The situation has led to a threat of strike action by Wales players, leaving the upcoming Guinness Six Nations match against England in jeopardy.

Recent events have generated a huge sense of uncertainty for players and their families, and a player exodus from Wales cannot be discounted with wages set to go down, with the highest basic wage now set to be £280,000, a huge drop from the £400,000 some players currently earn.

More to follow...

