Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry and George Ford return to England Six Nations squad for Wales fixture

Courtney Lawes has his first opportunity to represent England in the 2023 Six nations if he is picked by Steve Borthwick this weekend

Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, and George Ford have been named in Steve Borthwick's 36-man squad for England's Six Nations fixture with Wales on Saturday.

Vice-captain Lawes has yet to feature in England's campaign due to a calf injury sustained in Northampton's 31-13 defeat to La Rochelle in the Heineken Champions Cup in January.

Lawes has been receiving treatment in camp in the hope of facing Wales, last donning the England jersey when he was captain during the July tour to Australia.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Curry, also on a return from injury, comes into the squad in place of his brother Ben, with Ford's return from an Achilles injury meaning Fin Smith is out of this week's squad.

Uncapped duo Fraser Dingwall and Cadan Murley are also named in the squad, while Ollie Hassell-Collins was unavailable for selection due to a knee issue.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England head coach Steve Borthwick spoke after his side beat Italy at Twickenham in the Six Nations England head coach Steve Borthwick spoke after his side beat Italy at Twickenham in the Six Nations

Manu Tuilagi's hopes of representing England in this year's Six Nations were dealt a further blow after a red card while on club duty for Sale Sharks in their 38-34 defeat to Northampton Saints on Saturday and the centre has not been named by Borthwick.

It was teased earlier this week that Lawes could make his return, with coach Richard Cockerill saying there would be "no concern" over picking the England star.

"Courtney has done parts of training this week. He'll take full part tomorrow (Thursday) and next week he should be taking full part in training. Hopefully he'll be available for selection," Cockerill said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England head coach Steve Borthwick called on his players to keep fighting for their places in his Six Nations squad including a possible recall for Manu Tuilagi in the future England head coach Steve Borthwick called on his players to keep fighting for their places in his Six Nations squad including a possible recall for Manu Tuilagi in the future

"Depending on how he trains, there's probably no concern over picking him. He's an experienced player and he's had long injuries previously and come back in and played well, for both club and country. So that doesn't really concern us when it comes to a guy of his stature."

England's 36-man squad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 97 caps), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 45 caps), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 11 caps), Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby, 3 caps), Ben Earl (Saracens, 15 caps), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 45 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 74 caps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 10 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 64 caps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 96 caps), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 16 caps), David Ribbans (Northampton Saints, 3 caps), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 18 caps), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 58 caps), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 25 caps), Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 76 caps), Jack Walker (Harlequins, 1 cap), Jack Willis (Toulouse, 7 caps).

Backs: Henry Arundell (London Irish, 4 caps), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Owen Farrell (Saracens, 103 caps), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 3 caps), George Ford (Sale Sharks, 81 caps), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 9 caps), Max Malins (Saracens, 16 caps), Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 14 caps), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 2 caps), Cadan Murley (Harlequins, uncapped), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 53 caps), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 19 caps), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 19 caps), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 9 caps), Anthony Watson (Leicester Tigers, 52 caps), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 122 caps).