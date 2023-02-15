Wales contract freeze sparks player strike threat ahead of England Six Nations fixture in Cardiff

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Athletic's David Ornstein and ESPN's Mark Ogden discuss whether Wales players could strike and put their Six Nations fixture against England on February 25 in doubt The Athletic's David Ornstein and ESPN's Mark Ogden discuss whether Wales players could strike and put their Six Nations fixture against England on February 25 in doubt

Wales' professional players could consider strike action amid a new contracts freeze in Welsh rugby.

It is understood that a meeting will shortly take place between Welsh Rugby Players' Association officials and players prior to Wales hosting England in the Guinness Six Nations Championship on Saturday 25 February, and it is believed possible strike action could be discussed.

The situation has been magnified due to recruitment being put on hold for Wales' four professional regions of Cardiff, Ospreys, Dragons and Scarlets.

A new financial agreement between the regions and the Welsh Rugby Union has yet to be confirmed in writing, sparking concern that many players whose existing contracts expire at the end of this season might head away from Wales.

It has generated a huge sense of uncertainty for players and their families, and a player exodus from Wales cannot be discounted with wages set to go down, with the highest basic wage now set to be £280,000, a huge drop from the £400,000 some players currently earn.

Wales lock Will Rowlands is set to join French club Racing 92 next season, with current selection policy meaning he would not be available for Wales' World Cup squad in France later this year.

Wales' Will Rowlands will be unable to be selected for this year's World Cup unless the rules change due to his move to Racing 92

Wales' 60-cap rule, which was established in 2017, sees players who subsequently signed contracts to ply their trade outside Wales deemed ineligible for Test selection unless they have won 60 caps or more.

That would make Rowlands, who currently has 23 caps to his name, unavailable unless the rule is changed or he receives special dispensation from the Welsh game's Professional Rugby Board.

A number of accounts by unnamed players on the lack of a new funding deal were reported by the Daily Mail on Tuesday.

One player, described as a Six Nations squad member, said: "I can't believe I'm five months away from the end of my contract and eight months away from the World Cup and my future isn't certain yet.

"I can't apply for a mortgage and I'm on antidepressants. I'm also one big injury away from not having a job in July, yet I'm starting for Wales every week and the WRU is making tens of millions from international matches."

The WRU and WRPA for comment have been contacted by the PA news agency for comment.

Turbulent times at WRU

Sky Sports News reporter, James Cole

Reporter James Cole discusses the latest threat of players' strikes

"These are turbulent times at the Welsh Rugby Union, with this latest threat of players' strikes following the misogyny, sexism, racism and homophobia scandal which saw chief executive Steve Phillips resign.

"Given the financial landscape in Britain right now, onlookers may hold little sympathy towards professional sportsmen whose contracts are worth up to £400,000 per year.

"But uncertainty over one's livelihood, whatever the profession, is a serious matter; highlighted by the revelation this week that one member of the Wales squad is taking antidepressants amid concerns over his future.

"While strike action would be a last resort, the fact players are even considering it shows the level of concern among professionals in Wales.

"The source of the uncertainty is the fact that the WRU and four regions are still to rubberstamp a new funding deal. The regions can't begin contract talks with players until their budgets have been agreed.

"At the start of the month the PRB (professional rugby board) said negotiations were at an "advanced stage" with verbal agreement reached on a new six-year deal.

"But that deal will see salaries reduce, with the highest basic wage falling from £400k to £280k."