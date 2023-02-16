Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland 'confident' Wales' game with England will go ahead amid strike threat

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Warren Gatland would not support strike action from his Wales squad Warren Gatland would not support strike action from his Wales squad

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has said he would not support his players if they decided to strike ahead of their Guinness Six Nations clash with England over ongoing contract disputes.

Strike action by players is a possibility as the Wales squad continues preparations to face England in Cardiff on February 25, amid uncertainty caused by Welsh rugby's professional contracts freeze.

The situation has been magnified due to recruitment being on hold and next season's playing budgets not yet being finalised for Wales' four professional regions of Cardiff, Ospreys, Dragons and Scarlets, while a new financial agreement between the regions and the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) is still to be confirmed in writing.

Asked whether he would support his squad striking, Gatland added: "No. I completely support the stance they're taking in terms of wanting to get some resolution about the issues they have, but I think there's a lot of things at stake in terms of ensuring that fixture takes place.

Strike action by players is a possibility as the Wales squad continues preparations to face England in Cardiff on February 25, amid uncertainty caused by Welsh rugby's professional contracts freeze.

"I'm supportive of the players and the things that they're trying to do, so my role is to just to try and prepare the team for next week."

Gatland added: "As far as I'm concerned, I'm just preparing for the game and I'm confident that the game will go ahead."

'Players have had enough' amid contract disputes

The Welsh Rugby Players' Association (WRPA) said in a statement on Thursday that "players have had enough" of the ongoing uncertainty, although Gatland criticised the union's overall performance.

The Welsh Rugby Players' Association (WRPA) said in a statement on Thursday that "players have had enough" of the ongoing uncertainty, although Gatland criticised the union's overall performance.

"I'm in complete support of the players in terms of the WRPA, which to me in my time here has been incredibly weak as an organisation," Gatland added. "I've stressed on a number of occasions to the players that they need to be stronger, they need to have more voices, they need to be around the table from a consultation point of view.

"From that regard, I think it's a huge positive for the players and that relationship with the union going forward because they need to be part of all the discussions that take place. I'm sure the players, like us, would like things resolved hopefully as quickly as possible."

The WRPA said in a statement: "What is deeply concerning is that until the long-form agreement is signed and active, no players' futures are guaranteed. This is having a profound effect on players - especially those out of contract - and is placing unacceptable strain on mental health and overall wellbeing.

"Strike action is something that we wish to see avoided as a players' union and our members want to be taking the field as they always have. But clearly, the anxiety caused by the situation is now affecting the lives and profession of players.

"Players have had enough. This is not a game of 'Championship Manager'."

What's next?

Members of Wales' Six Nations squad made a pre-planned walkout at an event hosted by the WRU on Wednesday, remaining for the opening speeches and presentations before leaving ahead of food and talking with sponsors.

Negotiations on the future of the professional game in Wales are handled by the Professional Rugby Board (PRB), which comprises representatives from each of the regions, acting WRU chief executive Nigel Walker, WRU finance director Tim Moss and two independent members, including chair Malcolm Wall.

"The new agreement offers a complete funding package to the professional game in Wales, but it does come with financial limitations which will directly affect salary negotiations," Wall said. "The cold facts are that the WRU and clubs have been paying salaries that their businesses cannot afford, so the new agreement establishes a new framework for contract negotiations."

Wales suffered heavy defeats against Ireland and Scotland in their first two Six Nations matches, although Gatland insists that the ongoing situation had not affected the way his players have been training.

Wales suffered heavy defeats against Ireland and Scotland in their first two Six Nations matches, although Gatland insists that the ongoing situation had not affected the way his players have been training.

"The players have been great in the last few days in terms of the way they've [trained]," Gatland explained. "They've got a side issue or a separate issue that they want sorting, but when it's come to the rugby in terms of preparing for the game, they've been fantastic in the way that they've prepared in the last few days.

"Obviously there's been ongoing discussions with them and hopefully with the union and the PRGB (Professional Regional Game Board) to get things sorted out."