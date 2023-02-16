Abbie Ward: Pregnant lock believes the RFU's maternity, pregnant parent and adoption leave policy will 'normalise motherhood'

Abbie Ward hopes the Rugby Football Union's maternity, pregnant parent and adoption leave policy will "normalise motherhood"

Red Roses' pregnant lock Abbie Ward believes the Rugby Football Union's (RFU) maternity, pregnant parent and adoption leave policy will "normalise motherhood".

England players contracted to the RFU are to benefit from a new maternity policy that includes 26 weeks of leave on full pay.

Also included in the 'maternity, pregnant parent and adoption leave policy' is the capacity for pregnant players to perform other roles within rugby until they begin maternity leave.

In addition, the program set up by the RFU in conjunction with the Rugby Players' Association will make provision for infants to travel with players to games and training camps.

Any pregnant player wishing to be involved in the team will have that right protected, while "ensuring that the safety of the player and the unborn child are considered first".

A risk assessment will determine what duties can be safely performed during pregnancy.

Protections are also provided in the event that contracts are renegotiated or extended during pregnancy.

Ward recently announced she is expecting her first child

"There has been a great deal of work carried out by players, the RPA and the RFU to get to this point," said Red Roses lock Ward, who recently announced she is expecting her first child.

"I'm confident the policy will help normalise motherhood in sport and give players the best possible chance of returning to play should they wish to do so in a secure and safe way."

RFU people director Paula Grant said: "We recognise that we need to develop opportunities and pathways for parents and players at all levels, and part of this requires an understanding of the challenges for players in the women's game at professional level.

"The current policy allows players to make choices as well providing financial certainty. We know the policy will evolve over time and understand each player's individual circumstances are unique."

RPA general secretary Christian Day described the policy as a "significant step forward" for the women's game in England.

"This new policy ensures that our women's players will be better supported through parenthood when representing England," Day said.

In February 2022, England's Football Association said players in the top two leagues in the country would get full pay for the first 14 weeks of maternity leave.