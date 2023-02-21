Warren Gatland: 'I wish I'd have known' issues before taking Wales job | Hopeful of 'resolution'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Warren Gatland was forced to delay his team announcement for the Six Nations game against England as players consider strike action due to an ongoing pay row but is hopeful the contract dispute will be resolved. Warren Gatland was forced to delay his team announcement for the Six Nations game against England as players consider strike action due to an ongoing pay row but is hopeful the contract dispute will be resolved.

Warren Gatland says he "wishes he would have known" the issues going on at Wales Rugby before taking the job as head coach after being forced to postpone his Six Nations squad announcement.

Wales are set to face England on Saturday in Cardiff but Gatland delayed his squad announcement on Tuesday due to uncertainty surrounding who will be able to play due to a threat of a strike from Welsh players.

Welsh players are set to meet with the PRB on Wednesday in a bid to end their impasse and ward off a possible strike and want a review of a proposal that would see 80 per cent of their wages guaranteed, with 20 per cent via bonuses, and representation from the Welsh Rugby Players' Association on the PRB.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News reporter James Cole explains the latest ahead of the expected Welsh rugby player strike against England this weekend. Sky Sports News reporter James Cole explains the latest ahead of the expected Welsh rugby player strike against England this weekend.

They are also seeking an end to the 60-cap rule that says only players who have reached that threshold can play for the national team if they move to a club abroad.

With so much uncertainty surrounding Welsh Rugby at the moment, this latest standoff following allegations of sexism from former WRU employees, Gatland has admitted he "wasn't aware" of any of the issues when he took the job as head coach and "wishes he would have known".

"I was not aware of any of the issues at all, no," said Gatland.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wales head coach Warren Gatland says he does not support his players striking but insists he understands why if they do. Wales head coach Warren Gatland says he does not support his players striking but insists he understands why if they do.

"I think it just came to a head because everyone needs to take some responsibility and I think people are well aware that these negotiations and discussions have been going on for too long.

"I think the players were given assurances on a number of occasions that it would be sorted out and the unfortunate situation is that they haven't been able to come to an agreement in terms of the PRB and the Union and the region.

"It finally came to a head so I think we have all been asking for things to get sorted.

"I wasn't aware of any of the issues going on when I took the job.

"I wish I would have known a few things that were going on.

"It has been a challenge but it is what it is, you have to take it on the chin."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Athletic's David Ornstein and ESPN's Mark Ogden discuss reports that Wales' Six Nations clash with England could be in doubt due to potential strike action. The Athletic's David Ornstein and ESPN's Mark Ogden discuss reports that Wales' Six Nations clash with England could be in doubt due to potential strike action.

Despite the saga rumbling on, Gatland remains confident that his side's match with England will go ahead this weekend and he will be able to name his team on Thursday following a "resolution".

"I think with the uncertainty of what has been happening - and there has been a lot of meetings going on - so I just wanted to make sure we got clarity.

"The boys have got a day off tomorrow, then we will come back on Thursday and announce the team on Thursday.

"I am confident with the discussions taking place that hopefully something will get resolved today.

"There have probably been half a dozen meetings over the last few days and stuff.

"Like I said, I want things to get resolved hopefully today and we can focus on Saturday."