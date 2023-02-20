Six Nations: Joey Carbery recalled by Ireland ahead of Italy clash

Joey Carbery is back in Ireland's squad ahead of the trip to Italy

Joey Carbery has been recalled to Ireland's squad for Saturday's Six Nations clash against Italy in Rome.

Munster fly-half Carbery has been drafted in as additional cover for Johnny Sexton, who is recovering from a leg injury sustained in Ireland's 32-19 win against France in Dublin nine days ago.

The 27-year-old was overlooked for Ireland's initial Six Nations squad, with Leinster's Ross Byrne preferred as a back-up No 10 in their opening two victories.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Prop Cian Healy and hooker Dan Sheehan have both been included in Andy Farrell's 37-man squad after recovering from respective hamstring injuries.

Tadhg Beirne will miss the rest of the tournament after being ruled out for up to 12 weeks. He has had ankle surgery after being forced off early in the second half against France.

Fellow second row Joe McCarthy, has also been ruled out of rest of the Six Nations campaign due to an ankle injury.

Cian Healy has recovered from a hamstring injury

McCarthy's Leinster team-mate, flanker Scott Penny, and Ulster second row Kieran Treadwell have been added to the squad, but versatile back Keith Earls remains sidelined due to a calf problem.

Jamison Gibson Park, Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Furlong remain injured and hooker Rob Herring is continuing his return to play protocol after sustaining a head injury against France.

Ireland's 37-man squad

Backs (17): Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Ross Byrne, Joey Carbery, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray, Jimmy O'Brien, Jamie Osborne, Garry Ringrose, Johnny Sexton, Jacob Stockdale.

Forwards (20): Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Jack Conan, Gavin Coombes, Caelan Doris, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Peter O'Mahony, Tom O'Toole, Scott Penny, Andrew Porter, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Roman Salanoa, Dan Sheehan, Kieran Treadwell, Josh van der Flier.