Italy 17-22 Ireland: Visitors edge to nervy Six Nations Super Saturday win in Rome as title hopes fade

Dan Sheehan scored a hat-trick as Ireland edged to a flat Six Nations victory in Rome

Dan Sheehan scored a hat-trick but Ireland produced a disappointingly error-strewn performance in the Six Nations' final round as they edged past Italy 22-17 in Rome.

Full-back Hugo Keenan scored Ireland's other try but four was all they could manage despite Italy seeing Michele Lamaro sin-binned and Ross Vintcent shown a 20-minute red card.

Ireland stretched to 22-10 in front in the 58th minute but Italy replied with the next score through Stephen Varney - Monty Ioane scoring a try in the first half - creating a nervy finish.

Italy 17-22 Ireland - Score summary Italy - Tries: Ioane (12), Varney (63). Cons: Allan (13, 65). Pens: Allan (33). Ireland - Tries: Keenan (24), Sheehan (40, 47, 58). Cons: Crowley (24).

Ireland could not score again despite further chances, with Italy then handed one final opportunity to claim an improbable win, but one they were unable to take.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

A scrappy start to the contest saw Italy produce the first moment of quality to lead: outstanding centre Tommaso Menoncello breaking past poor Mack Hansen and Garry Ringrose tackle attempts before offloading to Paolo Garbisi, who then produced a perfect grubber-kick for Ioane to score on 12 minutes.

Tommaso Allan converted superbly from near the touchline for 7-0, with back-row Jack Conan knocking on in the Italy half as Irish errors with and without the ball continued to rack up.

Italy wing Monty Ioane scored the opening try of the Test on 12 minutes

Another Menoncello break from his own half almost saw Italy in again before the attack broke down in the Ireland 22, with the visitors then finally putting together some attacking phases of their own.

Just when they thought they had the opening try through tighthead Finlay Bealham, though, it was correctly ruled out for a double movement after a TMO review.

Ireland stuck at it and eventually did break through via Keenan off a gorgeous Jack Crowley no-look pass, with the latter converting to level matters.

Hugo Keenan raced over off a Jack Crowley pass for Ireland's opening try

Italy scrum-half Martin Page-Relo made another huge break soon after as Jamison Gibson-Park overread the play and was beaten on his inside, but the Irish recovered to clear.

With seven minutes to play in the half, Italy edged back in front through the booming boot of Allan after a blatant Ringrose penalty for offside.

Tommaso Allan edged Italy back in front off the tee during the first half

A lovely Crowley wraparound play came to nothing when Tadhg Beirne was penalised for blocking, but a Conan breakdown penalty carved out the final chance of the half.

Within it, Italy replacement back-row Lamaro - the skipper dropped for this one but on because of injury - slapped the ball out of Gibson-Park's hands while off feet in a ruck. A clear sin-bin offence, Lamaro was duly shown yellow and Ireland were immediately over for their second try via Sheehan at a rolling maul.

Up against 14, Ireland frustrated as Gibson-Park sent a poor pass into touch, a Hansen break wasn't finished when the move broke down between Crowley and Sheehan on the left wing, and James Ryan failed to finish a try in the corner following a strong counter-ruck.

That last chance came on penalty advantage, with Ireland kicking into the corner and finally adding a third try: another rolling maul with backs joining in again finished by Sheehan.

Two of Sheehan's tries came via powerful Ireland rolling mauls

Crowley missed his second conversion to leave the Ireland lead at seven points, but Italy No 8 Vintcent was then shown yellow - upgraded to a 20-minute red card - from the restart for a head-on-head tackle on Keenan.

Keenan seemed to have scored Ireland's fourth after a gorgeous Crowley dummy and pass, but the score was pulled back for an earlier Caelan Doris knock-on.

It mattered little when Sheehan was on hand to score when Gibson-Park found Hansen with a cross-field kick which the latter phenomenally played back infield for the try.

Sheehan's third and Ireland's fourth came as Mack Hansen showed superb skill to bat the ball back in play

Italy responded to get back within a score, though, when Ange Capuozzo showed off his pace before kicking ahead, Hansen spilled the ball off the bounce, and Varney got over. Allan produced a superb kick to narrow the gap to just five points.

Conan knocked on another Ireland chance just as the hosts were restored to 15, before Keenan was denied a try by the touch judge when Lowe was ruled in touch just prior - something which appeared incorrect based on replays.

Ireland then clammed up with Italy sniffing a potential marquee victory. One chance was all they got, but though Capuozzo and Leonado Marin broke down the right, Garbisi was too casual as Lowe could intercept as the Irish defence got set.

Ireland's Six Nations 2025 fixtures Saturday, February 1 Ireland 27-22 England Sunday, February 9 Scotland 18-32 Ireland Saturday, February 22 Wales 18-27 Ireland Saturday, March 8 Ireland 27-42 France Saturday, March 15 Italy 17-22 Ireland

Italy's Six Nations 2025 fixtures Saturday, February 1 Scotland 31-19 Italy Saturday, February 8 Italy 22-15 Wales Sunday, February 23 Italy 24-73 France Sunday, March 9 England 47-24 Italy Saturday, March 15 Italy 17-22 Ireland

Watch the Lions tour of Australia live on Sky Sports in 2025

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.