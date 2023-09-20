Rugby World Cup: Italy survive Uruguay scare with 38-17 victory as Azzurri produce second-half comeback to lead Pool A

Italy's Juan Ignacio Brex celebrates after scoring a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool A match between Italy and Uruguay at the Stade de Nice (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Italy produced a stirring second-half fightback to beat Uruguay 38-17 and avoid a shock World Cup defeat at Stade de Nice.

The Azzurri recovered from a first-half scare, 31 unanswered second-half points to claim a second consecutive bonus-point win and lead Rugby World Cup Pool A.

Uruguay led by double figures at the break and were dreaming of a huge upset after an ill-disciplined half from Italy which saw two players pick up yellow cards.

They powered back in the second half though to ensure they top the Pool A standings with 10 points – but, of course, Kieran Crowley's team still have to play France and New Zealand, who remain odds-on favourites to advance.

Story of the game

Italy recovered from a first-half scare as they scored 31 unanswered second-half points to overwhelm Uruguay 38-17 in their World Cup Pool A game on Wednesday – but they certainly didn't make it easy.

In only the second-ever meeting between the sides, Uruguay stunned the Italians before the break to lead 17-7 as Italy finished the first half with 13 players.

Italy 38-17 Uruguay score summary Italy: Tries - Michele Lamaro, Monty Ioane, Lorenzo Cannone and Juan Ignacio Brex; Conversions - Tommaso Allan (5); Penalty - Paolo Garbisi. Uruguay: Try - Penalty, Nicolas Freitas; Conversion - Felipe Etcheverry; Drop-goal - Felipe Etcheverry.

But Italy turned the screw in the second period with prop Danilo Fischetti and second row Niccolo Cannone both back on the field after yellow cards and powered into the ascendancy with four converted tries.

Uruguay, who gave France a stern test in a 27-12 defeat in Lille six days ago, conceded an early converted try. Italy's Lorenzo Pani barged over and a TMO review confirmed the winger had grounded the ball.

Italy's Fischetti was yellow carded for handling in a ruck and the South Americans grew in stature to draw level soon after.

They were held up under the posts, but Australian referee Angus Gardner awarded them a penalty try and showed Italy a second yellow card as Cannone was penalised for his deliberate infringement at the breakdown.

Winger Nicolas Freitas then went over for Uruguay's second try, this time in the corner, which Felipe Etcheverry converted before the fly-half landed a drop goal to extend his side's lead just before the interval.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

After Uruguay captain Andres Vilaseca was sin-binned early in the second period, Italy stormed back, running in four tries in the space of 15 minutes.

Skipper Michele Lamaro, winger Monty Ioane, Cannone and centre Ignacio Brex all went over for converted tries as Italy opened up a 35-17 lead to take the game away from Uruguay before Paolo Garbisi landed a late penalty.

What's next?

Italy face the first of their two massive tests if they wish to progress to the knockout stages, facing New Zealand in Lyon on Friday, September 29 (8pm BST). Uruguay also play in Lyon, as they face Namibia a couple of days earlier on Wednesday, September 27 (4.45pm BST).