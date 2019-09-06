Japan 7-41 South Africa: Springboks too strong for World Cup hosts

Makazole Mapimpi scored a hat-trick for the Boks

A hat-trick of tries from Makazole Mapimpi led South Africa to a comfortable 41-7 victory over Japan on Friday in their final World Cup warm-up match, laying down a tournament marker and gaining revenge for defeat four years ago.

Winger Cheslin Kolbe opened the scoring with a neat finish on seven minutes, before Mapimpi ran in two easy tries from the other flank as the Springboks built a 22-0 lead at half-time in Kumagaya.

Further tries from Mapimpi and Kolbe either side of Kotaro Matsushima's consolation and a final flourish from Herschel Jantjies secured victory for South Africa and helped soothe the memory of Japan's famous win at the 2015 World Cup.

Eben Etzebeth carries strongly for the Boks

While the performance was not perfect, South Africa will still be happy with their defence, set-piece play and aerial skills.

The Springbok defence was especially good, as they managed to keep the Japanese out on numerous occasions where the hosts applied long periods of pressure deep in the South African half.

Despite being in control on the scoreboard, the Springboks never relaxed on defence, as was evident with Kolbe's second try in the 72nd minute.

Kolbe gets over the whitewash for his first try

The visitors applied defensive pressure with the hosts hot on the attack in the South Africa 22, and the speedy winger gratefully intercepted a forced pass and ran 90m to score under the uprights.

Herschel Jantjies continued with his dream debut season in the green and gold when he took the ball from broken play, saw no Japanese defender in front of him and ran 60 metres to score his fourth Test try.

Kotaro Matsushima scores for Japan

Rassie Erasmus gave all of his players game time in the match, with Frans Steyn taking over at fly-half from Handre Pollard, however, his first touch did not go to plan as a poor pass was intercepted by South African-born Matsushima, who raced away for Japan's only try.

Japan looked to attack in the final 15 minutes but could find no way past the Bok defence - despite them going down to 14 men after Francois Louw was yellow carded for a cynical defensive foul.

And it was the Boks who finished stronger as Kolbe and Jantjies scored late on to secure the win.