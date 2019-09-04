Will Greenwood's podcast: England vs Italy, Mark Wilson and Dave Reddin interviews

Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox return with a look ahead to England's final pre-World Cup Test against Italy on Friday.

Along with looking ahead to the clash at Newcastle's St James' Park, there is an interview with Mark Wilson as he prepares to face the Italians.

The Newcastle Falcons back row, who will spend the 2019/20 season on loan with Sale Sharks, has been handed a place in England's starting XV for the first time this summer.

Former England fitness coach Dave Reddin joins the pair as well to look back on England's 2003 World Cup triumph, including the famous 16-man incident with assistant referee Steve Walsh in the pool stage match against Samoa.

Will gives his views on the big names who have been left out of the Ireland and Scotland squads which were named this week.

Former Ireland international Luke Fitzgerald is also on hand to give his opinion on home-grown talent missing out in favour of so-called 'project players' and why it is a potential disruption to the squad.

Click here to listen to all of that and more in the latest episode of Will Greenwood's Rugby podcast and to subscribe!