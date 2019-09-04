Ruaridh McConnochie in line for England debut, Owen Farrell captains at fly-half

Ruaridh McConnochie has again been named to start for England after two false starts, while Owen Farrell captains the team at fly-half.

The uncapped McConnochie was scheduled to start in a pair of World Cup warm-up fixtures against Wales last month, but pulled out of both games due to injury.

The Bath winger will finally make his debut when England face Italy in their final warm-up in Newcastle, live on Sky Sports.

Farrell wears the No 10 jersey as George Ford takes his place on the bench, while Piers Francis starts at inside centre.

England: 15 Anthony Watson, 14 Ruaridh McConnochie, 13 Joe Marchant, 12 Piers Francis, 11 Jonny May, 10 Owen Farrell (c), 9 Ben Youngs, 1 Joe Marler, 2 Jamie George, 3 Dan Cole, 4 Joe Launchbury, 5 Courtney Lawes, 6 Tom Curry, 7 Mark Wilson, 8 Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 Matt Kvesic, 21 Willi Heinz, 22 George Ford, 23 Joe Cokanasiga.