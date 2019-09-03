Ruaridh McConnochie ready for England debut after false starts, says Jonny May

Ruaridh McConnochie has missed the last two England rugby tests through injury

Jonny May says England room-mate Ruaridh McConnochie is ready for his Test debut after two previous false starts due to injuries.

Hip and hamstring injuries saw McConnochie withdrawn from the starting XV on the eve of the home and away World Cup warm-up Tests against Wales last month, but the Bath wing is poised to feature against Italy in Newcastle on Friday, live on Sky Sports.

Eddie Jones will announce his team for the final match of the build-up to Japan 2019 on Wednesday morning and is also expected to name Anthony Watson at full-back.

Occupying the opposite wing to sevens specialist McConnochie, who won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics, will be the player with whom he has been rooming in camp.

May said: "It's been tough for Ruaridh. He was upset on the Fridays before we played Wales. Other than that he's just got on with it.

"The people around you have an influence on you so for him not to mope around is a credit to him.

"That's probably one of the reasons Eddie likes him. Even if he's not playing, he's still adding to the group.

"I'm really excited for him to get out on the pitch. It must have been difficult for him but he's ready. Once he gets out on the pitch he'll do what he does.

"He's fit and he's strong. Maybe that's a sevens thing or maybe that's just him. We haven't done much contact stuff here but he breaks tackles because he's used to those one-on-ones.

"I've told him to 'look after yourself, be smart, don't push it'. If we wants a chat before the game then I'll help him the best I can. He's here for a reason.

"He's had a brilliant season with Bath, got experience at an Olympic Games and he's a really great guy. He's going to do well."