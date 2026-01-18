Champions Cup: Harlequins stun La Rochelle in France to knock out former winners; Northampton Saints seal home knockout spot

Marcus Smith starred as Harlequins caused a major Champions Cup upset by winning at La Rochelle to knock the French giants out

Harlequins defied their abysmal domestic form to stun La Rochelle 27-17 at Stade Marcel Deflandre and secure home advantage in the Champions Cup round of 16.

England fly-half Marcus Smith was sent to the sin bin for a high tackle on Jules Favre in the 56th minute but upon his return, Quins produced the matchwinning moment against the 2022 and 2023 champions.

It was Tom Lawday who delivered the decisive score with eight minutes remaining by storming over with a strong run down the right wing after being given sight of the line by a long pass from Jarrod Evans.

Man of the match Smith converted the try and added a late penalty to begin the celebrations, in the process leaving European heavyweights La Rochelle to reflect on their shock group exit from the competition.

With the score tied at 17-17 heading into the final 10 minutes, Harlequins kept their nerve to complete a famous win that means they finish Pool Three in second place behind Leinster.

The success in European action has proved to be a refuge for the London club, who have sunk to ninth in the Gallagher Prem and recently issued an apology to fans.

Northampton Saints seal home round of 16 tie after beating Scarlets

Northampton wings Edoardo Todaro and Ollie Sleightholme did the damage in a 43-28 victory over Scarlets that secured home advantage in the Champions Cup round of 16.

Teenage Italy international Todaro displayed his finishing instincts to grab a first-half hat-trick and was named man of the match as a result, while Sleightholme went over in the 51st minute.

Once Craig Wright finished a line-out drive, Saints led 33-14 and appeared to be coasting, but Scarlets found a second wind to cross through Sam Costelow and Jac Davies.

Tension mounted at Franklin's Gardens until Anthony Belleau, who continued to deputise for calf-injury victim Fin Smith, rifled over a penalty in the 76th minute to put daylight between the rivals.

Callum Chick then drove over from the close range in overtime to give the final scoreline a lopsided look that failed to reflect Scarlets' gutsy performance.

The bonus-point victory means Northampton finish the group campaign in second place, four points adrift of top side and defending champions Bordeaux.

Bordeaux secure No 1 seeding as Bristol dealt away tie

Bristol were outgunned in their duel with Bordeaux for top spot in Pool Four of the Champions Cup after falling 27-15 at a rainswept Ashton Gate.

The current European champions did the bulk of the damage in the first half with Gabriel Oghre's early try quickly overhauled by two from Louis Bielle-Biarrey and a third by Nicolas Depoortere.

All three Bordeaux tries came off turnovers with Bristol living dangerously in wet conditions with loose kicking and poor decision-making contributing to their 17-5 deficit.

The Bears rallied with Benhard Janse van Rensburg showing his strength to cross in the 65th minute but they continued to make mistakes that let the visitors wrestle back control.

France wing Bielle-Biarrey went over for his hat-trick to secure the man of the match award and the outstanding Matthieu Jalibert added two penalties in a strong finale by the Top 14 heavyweights.

The result means Bordeaux finish top of the group to claim home advantage until the semi-final stage, while Bristol must travel for their round-of-16 tie.

Glasgow Warriors beat Saracens to earn No 2 seed

Saracens will travel to face Bath in the Champions Cup round of 16 after being beaten 28-3 by Glasgow in their final pool match at Scotstoun.

Most of the points came in the first half, with Warriors scoring three converted tries through Ollie Smith, Kyle Steyn and George Horne while Saracens replied with an Owen Farrell penalty.

Seb Stephen then rumbled over in the closing seconds of the match to earn Glasgow a fourth successive bonus-point pool-stage victory.

Their reward for topping Pool A is a last-16 tie against the Bulls on the first weekend of April.

Champions Cup round of 16 confirmed ties

Round of 16 - 3/4/5 April

R16 1: Union Bordeaux Begles (1) vs Leicester Tigers (16)

R16 2: Glasgow Warriors (2) vs Bulls (15)

R16 3: Leinster Rugby (3) vs Edinburgh Rugby (14)

R16 4: Bath Rugby (4) vs Saracens (13)

R16 5: Northampton Saints (5) vs Castres Olympique (12)

R16 6: Harlequins (6) vs Sale Sharks (11)

R16 7: RC Toulon (7) vs Stormers (10)

R16 8: Stade Toulousain (8) vs Bristol Bears (9)