Champions Cup: Bath rout Edinburgh 63-10 to seal top spot in Pool 2 as Dragons beat Newcastle to advance in Challenge Cup

Bath finished top of Pool 2 in the Champions Cup with a ruthless 63-10 victory over Edinburgh.

Edinburgh went in front with an early penalty from Ross Thompson but Bath soon took control of the game when Thomas du Toit powered over the line and Finn Russell added the extras before the hosts extended their lead further with a penalty try.

Beno Obano then went over with Russell converting and although Piers O'Conor scored Edinburgh's first try of the game after finishing a well-worked team move, which Thompson converted, Tom Dunn grounded to bag the bonus point for Bath.

Russell kicked another successful conversion to hand the hosts a 28-10 lead at the break and Joe Cokanasiga added to their advantage in the 56th minute after charging down the right wing before cutting in to cross.

Image: Finn Russell kicked eight conversions for Bath

Ben Spencer touched down only four minutes later and a miserable evening for Edinburgh continued as Henry Arundell went over.

Bath continued their ruthless display in the final 10 minutes as Cokanasiga bagged his second try of the game and Max Ojomoh crossed, with Russell converting both to complete a perfect night from the tee and a dominant Bath performance.

Dragons seal Challenge Cup knock-out spot with win over Newcastle

Wing Rio Dyer scored two tries as Dragons all but sealed their place in the Challenge Cup knock-out phase with a bonus-point 35-12 win over Newcastle Red Bulls.

Dyer touched down in each half at Rodney Parade, either side of Brodie Coghlan's effort, and after a penalty try wing David Richards completed the scoring in the closing stages, with Angus O'Brien landing all four conversion attempts.

Image: Rio Dyer scored two tries for Dragons

Newcastle, bottom of the Gallagher Premiership, who had already secured their place in the last 16 with three straight Pool 2 wins, led 12-7 at half-time through tries from Simon Benitez Cruz and Christian Wade.

Dragons broke the deadlock after half an hour when Dyer raced in at the corner before visiting scrum-half Benitez Cruz and Wade both went over in the space of two minutes, the former England winger racing in from 70 yards after catching a cross-field kick for Ethan Grayson to convert.

Dragons responded after the break, with hooker Coghlan charging over after a maul and O'Brien's superb touchline conversion putting them 14-12 ahead.

Dyer went over for his second try following centre Fine Inisi's break to put the Dragons 21-12 in front in the 54th minute and after a penalty try when Newcastle illegally brought down a driving maul, Richards caught O'Brien's kick and burst through two tackles to score the fifth.