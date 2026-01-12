Six Nations 2026: Men's fixtures, schedule, dates, Calcutta Cup and more as France defend championship title

All the fixtures and schedule for the 2026 Men's Six Nations as France look to defend their title against England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Italy.

Men's Six Nations (all kick-off times GMT)

Thursday February 5

France vs Ireland - Stade de France, Paris (8.10pm kick-off)

Saturday February 7

Italy vs Scotland - Stadio Olimpico, Rome (2.10pm kick-off)

England vs Wales - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (4.40pm kick-off)

Saturday February 14

Ireland vs Italy - Aviva Stadium, Dublin (2.10pm kick-off)

Scotland vs England - Murrayfield, Edinburgh (4.40pm kick-off)

Sunday February 15

Wales vs France - Principality Stadium, Cardiff (3.10pm kick-off)

Saturday February 21

England vs Ireland - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (2.10pm kick-off)

Wales vs Scotland - Principality Stadium, Cardiff (4.40pm kick-off)

Sunday February 22

France vs Italy - Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille (3.10pm kick-off)

Friday March 6

Ireland vs Wales - Aviva Stadium, Dublin (8.10pm kick-off)

Saturday March 7

Scotland vs France - Murrayfield, Edinburgh (2.10pm kick-off)

Italy vs England - Stadio Olimpico, Rome (4.40pm kick-off)

Saturday March 14

Ireland vs Scotland - Aviva Stadium, Dublin (2.10pm kick-off)

Wales vs Italy - Principality Stadium, Cardiff (4.40pm kick-off)

France vs England - Stade de France, Paris (8.10pm kick-off)

Who are the defending champions?

France are the defending champions, having recovered from a defeat to England in round two to thrash Ireland 42-27 in Dublin en route to a first title win since 2022.

Blisteringly quick wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey created history by scoring eight tries in a single championship, and was named Player of the Tournament.

Image: France wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey scored eight tries from five fixtures during 2025

Les Bleus lifted the trophy after a 35-16 final-day victory over Scotland in Paris, doing so without talisman Antoine Dupont, who suffered an ACL knee injury during the championship.

Image: France lost Antoine Dupont to a serious knee injury in Dublin, but went on to win the Six Nations title anyway

What else happened in 2025?

Ireland won their first three fixtures of the 2025 campaign against England, Scotland and Wales to win a Triple Crown and remain on course for an unprecedented third Six Nations title in a row, only to suffer a heavy home defeat to France in round four which put paid to their history-making hopes.

Image: Ireland won a Triple Crown in 2025 after wins over England, Scotland and Wales, but then lost to France

Wales finished with the Wooden Spoon for the second year in succession, having done so in 2024 for the first time since 2003. In 2025 they lost all five Six Nations fixtures again.

Italy finished fifth, having beaten Wales in Rome for their only win, while Scotland finished fourth after three defeats from five fixtures.

England, despite indifferent performances last year and a defeat to Ireland on the opening weekend, improved to eventually leapfrog Ireland and finish second in the 2025 standings, beating Wales 68-14 in Cardiff.

Image: Henry Pollock arrived onto the international scene in 2025 as England destroyed Wales in Cardiff to end the championship

When did England last win the tournament?

England were last champions in 2020 while their last Grand Slam success came under Eddie Jones in 2016.

Captain Maro Itoje will look to lead Steve Borthwick's side to glory this time, fresh from skippering the British and Irish Lions to a 2-1 series victory over Australia over the summer.

Image: Maro Itoje will captain England again in 2026, fresh from skippering the British and Irish Lions in Australia

What's the Grand Slam?

A team achieves a Grand Slam if they beat all the others in the competition during a single campaign, a feat which has been achieved 42 times in the history of the Five/Six Nations with Ireland the last side to do so in 2023.

What's the Triple Crown?

Contested between the Home Nations of England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland, the Triple Crown is secured by a team if they beat the three other teams in the same tournament. Ireland won the Triple Crown last year.

What's the Calcutta Cup?

The bespoke trophy awarded to the winners of the annual England vs Scotland match in the Six Nations. The Calcutta Cup is the oldest trophy contested between two international rugby sides, with England winning it on 83 occasions and Scotland 48.

Scotland will bid to win it back in 2026 at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Saturday February 14, having lost to England by a single point in 2025 to lose the Calcutta Cup for the first time since 2020.