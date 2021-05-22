La Rochelle 17-22 Toulouse: French club clinch record fifth Heineken Champions Cup title after Levani Botia red card
Toulouse become first side to win five Heineken Champions Cup titles, adding the 2021 crown to previous wins in 1996, 2003, 2005 and 2010, after their first final in 11 years. La Rochelle fell to defeat in their first final appearance.
By Michael Cantillon at Twickenham
Last Updated: 22/05/21 7:04pm
Toulouse beat La Rochelle 22-17 at Twickenham in front of up to 10,000 fans to become the first side to win five European Cup titles, after a costly Levani Botia red card.
Toulouse centre Juan Cruz Mallía grabbed his side's only try, while out-half Romain Ntamack added 17 points via the boot in a final largely dominated by penalties.
In an incident-filled, albeit try-less first half, Ntamack registered three penalties, La Rochelle 10 Ihaia West notched four and missed another, while Toulouse flanker Rynhardt Elstadt was sin-binned for cynical play.
The headline moment was Botia's wild red card, but La Rochelle's response to it was fantastic, going in at the break 12-9 ahead.
Into the second period, La Rochelle passed up 10 points to further their lead as West slashed a penalty wide, and hooker Pierre Bourgarit knocked on the ball in the act of diving for a try.
Toulouse were denied a score when Cheslin Kolbe was brilliantly tackled into touch by Geoffrey Doumayrou, but Ntamack levelled before Argentine Mallia scored to shift the final into Toulouse's favour.
More to follow...