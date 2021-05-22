La Rochelle 17-22 Toulouse: French club clinch record fifth Heineken Champions Cup title after Levani Botia red card

Juan Cruz Mallia scored his side's only try, as Toulouse clinched a historic fifth Heineken Champions Cup title

Toulouse beat La Rochelle 22-17 at Twickenham in front of up to 10,000 fans to become the first side to win five European Cup titles, after a costly Levani Botia red card.

Toulouse centre Juan Cruz Mallía grabbed his side's only try, while out-half Romain Ntamack added 17 points via the boot in a final largely dominated by penalties.

In an incident-filled, albeit try-less first half, Ntamack registered three penalties, La Rochelle 10 Ihaia West notched four and missed another, while Toulouse flanker Rynhardt Elstadt was sin-binned for cynical play.

The headline moment was Botia's wild red card, but La Rochelle's response to it was fantastic, going in at the break 12-9 ahead.

Into the second period, La Rochelle passed up 10 points to further their lead as West slashed a penalty wide, and hooker Pierre Bourgarit knocked on the ball in the act of diving for a try.

Toulouse were denied a score when Cheslin Kolbe was brilliantly tackled into touch by Geoffrey Doumayrou, but Ntamack levelled before Argentine Mallia scored to shift the final into Toulouse's favour.

More to follow...