Gallagher Premiership: Harlequins go top after win at Leicester Tigers | Sale Sharks win again at Bristol Bears

A round-up of Saturday's Premiership action as Harlequins go top of the table with victory at Leicester Tigers, while Sale Sharks win big away to Bristol Bears...

Leicester Tigers 25-29 Harlequins

Dino Lamb's try gave Harlequins their fourth straight Premiership victory as they ran out 29-25 winners at surprise early-season strugglers Leicester.

In a slugfest where the lead changed hands six times, Freddie Steward scored twice for Leicester on his return to domestic action following the Rugby World Cup, but this was not enough to prevent a fourth loss in five games for his club.

In contrast, Quins are top of the table - for 24 hours at least - ahead of their meeting with champions Saracens next Saturday after outscoring their hosts by five tries to three.

It took just four minutes for Harlequins to open the scoring when, after a succession of carries towards the Leicester line, skipper Alex Dombrandt was able to force his way over it, with further scores coming via Lamb (twice), Tyrone Green and Will Porter.

Bristol Bears 13-27 Sale Sharks

England fly-half George Ford was the difference as the playmaking maestro inspired Sale to a 27-13 victory over Bristol at Ashton Gate.

Sharks secured their fourth win of the season, coming away with a bonus point after tries from Arron Reed, Sam James, Rob du Preez and Joe Carpenter plus seven points from the boot of Ford.

Bears crossed early in the contest through Josh Caulfield, with Callum Sheedy adding two penalties and the conversion for seven points but could not muster a late score to earn a consolation losing bonus-point against the frugal Sale defence.