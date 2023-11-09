Why would Japan want to re-hire Eddie Jones after England sacking and Australia fiasco?

He's turned his back on Australia after a disastrous nine months, and was sacked by England. Why would Japan want Eddie Jones?

He's just resigned after a disastrous nine-month spell back in charge of Australia, and was sacked by England before that. So why might Japan want to re-hire Eddie Jones?

By the time the 63-year-old Aussie's seven-year tenure in charge of England came to an end in December 2022, his role with the RFU had become shambolic and toxic, on and off the pitch.

Arguably, his second stint as Australia head coach ended in even more ignominious fashion.

In the space of nine months - or four months of Tests - Jones' oversaw a terrible run of form, dreadful media relationship, shunning of experienced players and history-making World Cup pool stage failure. But perhaps the most controversial element was a mooted secret Japan job interview days before the tournament in France.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jones bizarrely hit out at journalists at a pre-Rugby World Cup 2023 press conference in Australia Jones bizarrely hit out at journalists at a pre-Rugby World Cup 2023 press conference in Australia

The Sydney Morning Herald produced an explosive exclusive in the lead up to Australia's pivotal Pool C clash vs Wales that Jones had undertaken a Zoom interview to become the next Japan head coach after the World Cup, days before the start of Australia's campaign and months into a five-year Wallabies contract.

It was almost certainly this move, more than any, that led to a chorus of loud boos from Wallabies supporters every time Jones was shown on the big screens at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, reading his actions as non-commitment.

Jones oversaw seven defeats from nine games in charge of Australia this year, including a historic first ever Rugby World Cup pool stage exit

Jones vehemently denied any interview ever took place, has since resigned, and earlier this month finally admitted he would "definitely be interested" in coaching Japan again.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Jones has been invited to a second interview, which will be held in Tokyo with a panel of JRFU officials in December.

The question many rugby fans are asking is why would Japan want to hire him now his reputation is at an all-time low?

The Sydney Morning Herald have reported Jones has been invited to a second Japan interview in Tokyo in December, despite his reputation being at an all-time low

Previous success and magical 2015 memories

Amid a coaching career which has seen him lead Australia (2003) and England (2019) to Rugby World Cup finals, been a part of South Africa's 2007 World Cup triumph as technical advisor, win a Six Nations Grand Slam (2016), Tri-Nations (2001) and Super Rugby title (2001 with Brumbies), Jones has held multiple positions in Japan.

Between 1995 and 1996, Jones was assistant coach at Tokai University in his second ever position, before becoming Japan assistant in 1996.

In 1997, Jones worked as assistant coach at club side Suntory Sungoliath before embarking on coaching stints in Australia and Europe until 2009.

At that point, Jones was made head coach of Suntory, winning a Top League title, and then became Japan head coach in 2012.

Jones has twice coached at Japanese club Suntory Sungoliath, where he retains a consulting role

Bringing in more Japanese-born players (Japan had heavily relied on foreign-born players until this point), and implementing a fast-ruck style of play, Jones led Japan to their first victories in Europe in November 2012, overseeing wins vs Romania and Georgia.

In the summer of 2013, Japan stunned Wales to draw a two-Test series, losing narrowly 22-18 in the first, and winning 23-8 in the second.

In 2014, Japan went on a 10-Test winning run - a record for a Tier 2 nation - beating Canada, USA and Italy along the way, before reaching a world ranking of ninth - then the highest ever position reached by the Brave Blossoms.

Jones achieved great success as Japan head coach between 2012 and 2015

The 2015 Rugby World Cup then proved the zenith of Japanese rugby, as Jones oversaw the 'Miracle of Brighton' as Japan pulled off a remarkable 34-32 victory over South Africa in the pool stages, turning down a penalty to draw the game in favour of an attack to win, scoring a try in the final play. It remains one of the most incredible World Cup Tests of all time.

Before current rules were in place over mandatory rest periods for all nations, Japan were forced to play Scotland just four days later, losing heavily in Gloucester. A dominant 26-5 win over Samoa kept them in the hunt for a quarter-final place heading to the final weekend, but though they beat the USA 28-18, they became the first team in history to win three World Cup pool matches and exit the tournament.

Japan's 2015 Rugby World Cup victory over South Africa remains one of the biggest shocks in sporting history

Jones was head coach for that Test, dubbed the 'Miracle of Brighton'

Nevertheless, it left a nation unbelievably proud and rugby popularity in Japan at an all-time high as Jones stepped away from the post after the World Cup.

For most in Japan, what Jones achieved in 2015 retains a special place in their minds and hearts.

A very significant personal friendship

Japan's rugby President is Masato Tsuchida, a figure who just so happens to hold a close friendship with Jones dating back some 27 years.

When Tsuchida was announced as new JRFU President in 2022, he specifically mentioned Jones in his confirmation statement, referencing how Jones had "developed Japanese rugby strongly" when Tsuchida originally became a member of the JRFU Board of Directors in 2015.

JRFU President Masato Tsuchida (right) has been a close friend of Jones' since 1996

Tsuchida and Jones first became friends in 1996, when Jones was assistant coach of the Japan side and Tsuchida was Suntory head coach and incoming Japan forwards coach.

Tsuchida has remained a board member at Suntory ever since, where Jones was head coach between 2009 and 2012 and still holds a lucrative consulting role.

Notwithstanding shocking results and performances, Jones claimed he was left little option to resign as Australia head coach due to the fact the system would not change. Implicit in this was the intent Jones had for a centralised system where he could control minutes played by players at each club in the country.

Interestingly, with Kiwi Jamie Joseph stepping away from his Japan head coach role after the 2023 World Cup, Tsuchida said: "I want the new head coach to oversee all levels, from high school, under-20 to the top level, I want the person to do it consistently, including university rugby." The scenario and beyond in terms of the control and power Jones wants.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jones said last week the Australian rugby system is unable to change and led to him resigning Jones said last week the Australian rugby system is unable to change and led to him resigning

Japanese newspaper Sponichi has reported: "This spring, Masato Tsuchida, president of the Japan RFU, with whom he has had a honeymoon relationship since his days at Suntory, contacted him (Jones).

"Contract negotiations have been held privately behind the scenes and preparations are under way for his first return since the 2015 World Cup, at which he led them to a historic three wins."

A honeymoon relationship? It seems very likely the Tsuchida-Jones friendship will see the latter back in a head coach role before long.

The Tsuchida-Jones friendship is a major factor to his potential hiring as the next Japan coach

Jones' Japanese family ties

Another aspect to this particular head coach and this particular job post, is that Jones has clear and obvious ties to Japan and Japanese culture.

Jones is half-Japanese, and visits his mother several times a year. Jones' wife is also Japanese, with the couple spending most holidays back in the country.

Jones, as a world-recognisable coach in the sport, can be said to "get" Japanese culture like few other coaches would.

Jones is half-Japanese with his mother Nellie (left) from Japan, and his late father Ted Australian

Jones' wife Hiroko is also from Japan, with the couple often travelling to Tokyo

Last week, as part of the Barbarians coaching team against Wales, Jones confirmed he will very soon return to coaching: "A hundred per cent, hundred per cent…very shortly, very shortly."

Not only that, he went into specifics about what Japan need to do next.

"Japan can't stay where they are because if they stay where they are, they'll actually start to slide. So they've got to make a big push now," Jones said.

"You're going to have to be courageous, and you're going to have to do things differently. You can't just go along and do what you're doing now, so that's the reason I would be interested."

Jones has publicly and specifically spoken in recent weeks about what Japan Rugby need to do going forward

It would leave a bitter taste for those involved with Rugby Australia, particularly chairman Hamish McLennan who has said he believes Jones and his comments that at no stage has there been an interview, link or job offer to Japan.

Despite his calamitous last two jobs, there are a host of reasons why Jones going back to the Japan job can easily be foreseen. In fact, it's probably likely.