Handre Pollard: South Africa match-winner reflects on Rugby World Cup win after huge expectancy on squad

South Africa's Rugby World Cup final match-winner Handre Pollard has told Sky Sports clinching the Webb Ellis Trophy with so much expectancy on the squad marks it as "extremely special."

Pollard kicked four first-half penalties as the Springboks just held on to beat a New Zealand side reduced to 14 players after Sam Cane's red card in a 12-11 win at the Stade de France.

South Africa clinched their third World Cup title four years ago in Japan, having largely struggled in the years leading up to the tournament, but entering the 2023 edition in France, they were classed as one of the favourites.

Having lost to Ireland in Pool B, South Africa recovered to beat hosts France, England and New Zealand en route to the trophy for a record fourth time, winning each knockout game by a single point.

"This one was special," Pollard told Sky Sports from Leicester Tigers training at Welford Road, having recently arrived back from celebrations in South Africa.

"Last time around there was no expectancy, and this time there was a lot of expectancy on us as a team, but we stuck in the fight.

Handre Pollard landed every place-kick he attempted at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in four appearances

"It was close all the way through, we played the top five nations in the world to win it, so I don't think there's been a tougher route.

"This one was extremely special and one we'll never forget.

Pollard kicked match-winning penalties in one-point wins vs France in the quarters, England in the semis and New Zealand in the final

"It's unbelievable. After last time, I thought it couldn't get bigger than that, but it just was. It was unbelievable to see the amount of people [back in South Africa for celebrations], behind us and supporting us.

"We got the messages and videos from back home when we were in France, but to experience it back home...just thanks to the support. It's a surreal feeling, and an honour to be a part of it."

Pollard, a key man in the 2019 World Cup final win vs England where he kicked six penalties and two conversions, actually missed out on South Africa's initial 33-player World Cup squad this time around due to a calf injury.

An injury suffered by hooker Malcolm Marx in training at the World Cup saw Pollard called up in September during the tournament, with the 29-year-old crucially going on to land every place-kick he attempted at the World Cup across four appearances.

He admits his own personal journey this time has yet to truly sink in.

"I think it'll take a bit of time," Pollard said. "It was crazy. I was back here [Welford Road] six weeks ago training with the lads. Now I'm back here again and what's happened in between is pretty unbelievable.

Pollard initially missed out on South Africa's World Cup squad due to a calf injury, but was called up during the tournament

"Just to be part of the squad is special, I thought I could help and contribute, and ended up playing a nice role and helping the team. It's just an honour.

"It's a special group of guys. Not being part of it initially was pretty tough, but then to come back in was unbelievable and enjoyable."

Pollard ended up kicking what turned out to be a match-winning penalty vs France in the quarter-finals with 11 minutes to go in a 29-28 win, before then landing a penalty with two minutes to go to beat England 16-15 in the semi-finals.

In the final vs the All Blacks, he scored all 12 points off the tee.

At such clutch moments in the biggest of matches, what runs through Pollard's mind? How does he cope?

"It's hard to explain," he said. "I don't really think about much.

"These days we only have 60 seconds anyway, so that's not a lot of time to think a lot.

Pollard says his thought process when kicking in the biggest moments is 'hard to explain'

"You of course know the scenario and what's going on in the game, but you stick to your process and do what you always do every single kick.

"The reality is you're not always going to kick every one over, but if you stick to your process, more often than not it's going to go over.

"It's exciting looking back at it now, but in the moment, it's pretty as-per-normal."