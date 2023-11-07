Stephen Jones: Former Wales fly-half named backs coach at Super Rugby's Moana Pasifika

Former Wales fly-half and coach Stephen Jones has landed a surprise coaching role at Moana Pasifika

Former Wales fly-half and assistant coach Stephen Jones has landed a coaching role with Super Rugby side Moana Pasifika.

Jones won 104 caps, worked with Wales under Warren Gatland at the 2019 Rugby World Cup and was then part of Wayne Pivac's team before departing when Gatland returned for a second stint as Wales boss in December 2022.

The 45-year-old will take up a post of backs coach at the Auckland-based franchise.

Moana Pasifika are a side made up of players from various Pacific Island nations as well as New Zealand or Australian-born players of Pasifika heritage, including Fiji, Samoa, Tonga and the Cook Islands.

"I am excited to join this organisation, and I am looking forward to the new challenges of the Super Rugby Pacific competition," Jones told the Moana Pasifika website.

"I am excited to bring my perspective to the style of rugby played in the Pacific and the southern hemisphere and help the next crop of Pasifika talent flourish."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Of the appointment, former All Black and current Moana Pasifika head coach Tana Umaga said: "He brings a different style of thought process to us as well as the necessary skillset for our attack and kicking strategy.

"He'll also be able to develop our first five-eighths and game drivers which is crucial for not only Moana Pasifika but Samoa and Tonga as well."

Tom Coventry, a three-time Super Rugby title holder with the Blues and the Chiefs, has been named as the new Moana Pasifika forwards coach.