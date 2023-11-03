Sam Cane: New Zealand captain moves to Japan after World Cup final loss to South Africa

All Blacks captain Sam Cane will take up a sabbatical option in his New Zealand contract to join the Japanese League One side Suntory Sungoliath for the 2023/24 season

New Zealand captain Sam Cane will play a season for Tokyo-based Suntory Sungoliath and take a year off from Super Rugby following the disappointment of the World Cup final.

Loose-forward Cane was given a red card for a high tackle in the 12-11 defeat to South Africa in the decider in France, leaving the All Blacks with 14 men for most of the game.

The 31-year-old will take up a sabbatical option in his New Zealand contract to join the Japanese League One side Suntory for the 2023/24 season and will miss the Waikato Chiefs' 2024 Super Rugby campaign, New Zealand Rugby said.

However, Cane will return to New Zealand next June to be available for selection for the international season.

"It wasn't an easy decision to skip a season with the Chiefs, but I know the team is in a great place and has an incredible group of leaders in the squad and the coaching group to have a successful 2024," said Cane, who has made 95 Test appearances.

"And I'm really pleased to be able to return in time to put my best foot forward for selection in the All Blacks."

Cane, whose national contract runs through to the end of 2025, returned home to New Zealand this week after becoming the first player in World Cup history to be sent off in the final.

Cane admitted it would take a while to get over it, saying: "I think its something I'm going to have live with forever, unfortunately. Its going to hurt for a while."

He added: "We really gave ourselves a good shot of winning that game. I think it speaks volumes of the group as a whole.

"They are a fantastic group of men who care so much about playing for the All Blacks and making New Zealand proud. There's a lot of heartbreak in the sheds right now. It's hard."

