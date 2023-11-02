Wayne Barnes: Rugby World Cup final referee and record-breaker announces retirement from officiating

Wayne Barnes has announced his retirement following the World Cup final

Leading official Wayne Barnes has announced his retirement five days after refereeing the Rugby World Cup final.

The English official's last match was one of his most challenging, with Barnes showing the first red card in a men's World Cup final to New Zealand captain Sam Cane during South Africa's 12-11 victory in Paris.

Barnes was later reportedly the subject of death threats and the 44-year-old said he would be working to ensure referees receive adequate support amid such pressures, but cited family reasons for his decision.

"Over the past 20 years, I have been in the middle of some of the greatest rugby matches in history," Barnes wrote in a statement posted on social media. "I have seen some of the world's best players and worked with some of the finest coaches the game has ever produced.

"Last Saturday, I was privileged to referee the Rugby World Cup final between two of the most iconic teams in the sport; the All Blacks and the Springboks. People often say you will know when it is the right time to retire, and this is clearly the right time for me and for my family.

"I will continue to advocate for referees and work closely with the International Rugby Match Officials' association to ensure match officials across the globe not only have a collective voice but also the appropriate support network for them and their families, particularly as online abuse and threats have become far too regular for all of those involved in the game."

Barnes, who is also a criminal barrister, began refereeing at aged 15 and in 2001 became the youngest official to be appointed to the Panel of National referees at the age of 21.

He became an professional match official four years later and went on to take charge of 272 Gallagher Premiership matches, including 10 finals. He refereed his first international in 2006 and went on to break Welsh official Nigel Owens' record for most Tests, with the World Cup final being his 111th international in the middle.

"Wayne has been a truly fantastic ambassador for rugby, both on and off the pitch," World Rugby chairperson Bill Beaumont said.

"What makes him so special is not only his stellar refereeing career, but his wider contribution to the game, making refereeing more accessible to more people. He will rightly be remembered as one of the greats - a credit to the game, his nation and his family.

"On behalf of World Rugby and the global rugby family I would like to thank Wayne for his incredible dedication, commitment, passion and love for the game, which led him to achieve the ultimate accolade in the game, selection on merit to referee the Rugby World Cup 2023 final.

"Refereeing is a tough job, perhaps the toughest in sport. It takes a special person with passion, dedication and a support network around them to be so good for so long, to referee 111 tests and to earn the respect of players, coaches and fans alike."

In total, Barnes officiated at five World Cups and was appointed to take charge of the Heineken Champions Cup final on three occasions as well. He also received World Rugby's Referee Award in 2019.

"Wayne Barnes bows out at the very top of his game following a stellar career at both club and Test level," Phil Winstanley, rugby director at Premiership Rugby, said.

"His legacy in Premiership Rugby is there for all to see. Having taken charge of 272 Premiership Rugby matches, including 10 Premiership Finals, Wayne has set the bar extremely high.

"He is a figurehead for match officials, not only within the Gallagher Premiership and on the international stage, but for all those that follow in his footsteps.

"Premiership Rugby and our clubs are immensely proud of everything that Barnesy has achieved. We all wish him the very best of luck as he heads into the next stage of his career."