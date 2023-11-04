Wales 49-26 victory over Barbarians gives retiring legends fitting farewell in Cardiff

Wales' Leigh Halfpenny waves to fans following their victory over the Barbarians at the Principality Stadium

Wales scripted the perfect send-off for retiring full-back Leigh Halfpenny as they sailed to a 49-26 victory over the Barbarians at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Hooker Dewi Lake, wing Tom Rogers and fly-half Sam Costelow crossed for Wales in the first half before Simione Kuruvoli touched down for the Barbarians as the hosts headed into half-time with a dominant 21-5 lead.

Taine Plumtree scored a fourth try for the hosts after half-time before Aaron Wainwright and Kieran Hardy extended the lead.

Welsh rugby was also saying farewell to flanker Justin Tipuric and world rugby's most capped player Alun Wyn Jones with 170 internationals, 158 for Wales and 12 Tests for the Lions.

However, hours before the game began it was revealed that Fiji international Api Ratuniyarawa - who was selected to be on the bench for the Barbarians - appeared in court charged with sexual assault.

The 37-year-old was released on bail and is reported to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on December 4.

Retiring Halfpenny put on a spectacular performance converting five tries and received a standing ovation from the crowd when he was substituted for Kieran Hardy in the 65th minute.

Halfpenny hugs Barbarians' Alun Wyn Jones as he is substituted off

Player of the match Jones scored a try and captained a Barbarians side that saw flanker Tipuric among his team-mates.

Halfpenny is now likely to move to Super Rugby heavyweights the Crusaders, while Jones is currently with French club Toulon and Tipuric remains a key figure with the Ospreys.

"For the three of them, to have that game here in the stadium was incredibly special," Wales head coach Gatland said.

"I thought the crowd were amazing in recognising that as well.

"I thought Tips [Tipuric] played well today, he caused us a few problems at the breakdown. I said that to him afterwards and he said 'there's still life in the old boy yet'.

Barbarians' Taniela Tupou breaks through Wales defence at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff

"Al [Jones] as well. It was an entertaining game, and in fairness to them they put us under some pressure.

"We talked about leaving Leigh on for 80 minutes, but then there was an opportunity to bring him off. I thought the ovation he got is testament to him not just as a rugby player, but as a person."

When Jones crossed early in the second period, Wales led by just two points, with Nicolas Sanchez adding a conversion double.

Replacements Taine Plumtree, Aaron Wainwright and Hardy (two) claimed second-half touchdowns for Wales with Halfpenny and Cai Evans each adding two conversions.

Barbarians flanker Tom Hooper also scoring a try, converted by Ben Donaldson, but ultimately fell short.

Sam Costelow scores Wales' third try of the game against the Barbarians

"To score 49 points, you've got to be pretty happy. We probably left a few out there in the first half, with some of the opportunities we created," Gatland added.

"We scrummaged well, the lineout was outstanding - both defensively and on attack. As the game went on, we grew into it.

"There were times where I thought we defended well and didn't give them opportunities. But there were also times when we came under some pressure with their off-loading game, and we were stressed.

"I am pleased where we are, I am pleased with this group of players.

"We are setting standards and expectations on ourselves in terms of what we expect as a team going forward.

"We know this next Six Nations will be a challenge, but if you keep working hard and keep believing, we are capable of doing things and winning matches. We showed that in the World Cup."