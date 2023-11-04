Fiji international rugby player Api Ratuniyarawa charged with sexual assault

Api Ratuniyarawa featured in Fiji's campaign at this autumn's Rugby World Cup in France

Fiji international rugby player Api Ratuniyarawa appeared in court on Saturday charged with sexual assault, hours before he was due to play for the Barbarians against Wales in Cardiff.

The 37-year-old Ratuniyarawa was released on bail and is reported to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on December 4.

"As soon as we were contacted by South Wales Police, we co-operated fully, assisting them with their enquiries," the Barbarians, an invitational team containing players from many countries, said in a statement. "On their advice, we can't comment any further as the investigation is ongoing."

Ratuniyarawa, who was in the Fiji squad at the recen Rugby World Cup, had been selected on the bench for the Barbarians for the match at the Principality Stadium.

Wales international Aaron Shingler was called up to replace him.

Ratuniyarawa played for English club London Irish last season after signing from Northampton Saints.

Sky Sports News have also contacted Barbarians for comment.