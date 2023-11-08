Wayne Barnes: Rugby World Cup final referee wants online trolls held to account after ‘vile’ abuse

Referee Wayne Barnes red-carded New Zealand captain Sam Cane in the Rugby World Cup final against South Africa

Rugby World Cup final referee Wayne Barnes wants online trolls held to account after receiving "vile" abuse, including after this year's showpiece between South Africa and New Zealand in Paris.

Barnes retired days after officiating the Springboks' 12-11 victory, during which he handed New Zealand captain Sam Cane the first red card in a World Cup final.

The 44-year-old told the BBC: "When people make threats against your wife and kids, they should be held to account and punished. Threats of sexual violence, threats of saying we know where you live. It crosses that line.

"Social media is getting worse and it's the sad thing about the sport at the moment. It has not been a one-off.

"The bit I've always struggled with and will continue to struggle with is when that abuse comes to my family.

Barnes officiated in a record 111 Tests

"If you're a fan at your local rugby club and you're sending vile messages to people's families and making threats, why should you be able to be involved in the rugby family?

'I choose to be on social media - and with that comes the ability for people to send hate'

"I want prosecuting agencies to consider ways of doing that, I want legislation of what social media sites can do to prevent it and I also want governing bodies to consider what they can do.

"I'm on social media for numerous reasons. One is to promote the charitable work I do and to also promote officiating and to explain what a difficult job it is and to humanise it.

"I make that choice, and with that choice comes the ability for people to send messages of hate and violence."

Barnes sent off France captain Antoine Dupont and South Africa flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit in a game last year and said the abuse he received after those decisions caused him to consider retiring even earlier.

"Without doubt, it was a moment where you think, 'why do we do this?'" added the Englishman.

"But then you sit down and talk about it and realise there is only 10 months to go [until the World Cup] and you don't want the keyboard warriors to win."