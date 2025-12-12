Champions Cup: Harry Byrne inspires Leinster to 23-15 victory over Leicester at Welford Road

Harry Byrne's goal-kicking helped fire Leinster to a Champions Cup victory over Leicester

Harry Byrne's goal-kicking proved the difference as an error-strewn Leinster held off a determined Leicester to claim a 23-15 victory in the Investec Champions Cup.

Each side scored two tries, but three penalties and a conversion from Byrne were decisive as bottom-side Leicester's European campaign continued to falter and they remain pointless after their opening two fixtures.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Dan Sheehan scored Leinster's tries, with Sam Prendergast's conversion ensuring the Tigers finished with nothing to show for their efforts.

Wings Adam Radwan and Ollie Hassell-Collins scored Leicester's tries, as Billy Searle added a penalty and a conversion.

Leinster looked to have taken the lead when a pre-planned move saw Robbie Henshaw knock down a long line-out throw to Tommy O'Brien, who raced over but TMO replays revealed that Henshaw had started his run from an offside position.

Leinster's James Lowe is checked as he charges through

The Irish continued to dominate the opening exchanges and deservedly took the lead with a straightforward penalty from Byrne - but this was soon nullified by one from Searle to leave the scores level at the end of the first quarter.

Remarkably, the Tigers then scored the first try of the game when Leinster lost possession in the home 22 for Radwan to fly-hack the loose ball three times along the right-hand touchline before crossing over.

Byrne kicked his second penalty but, on the stroke of half-time, the home side scored another try when Hassell-Collins latched on to a well-judged cross-field kick from Searle to pounce as the Irish defence dithered.

Lowe is tackled by Leicester's Adam Radwan

Searle missed the conversion but Leicester took a 15-6 lead into the break.

Within four minutes of the restart, Searle had a chance to extend that advantage but his 40-metre penalty attempt sailed wide.

Five minutes later, Leinster roared back into contention when the home side lost control of the ball at a scrum in their own 22, with Gibson-Park capitalising by seizing possession before brushing aside two weak tackles to score.

That try was the spur for Leinster to put their opponents under the cosh as they continually conceded penalties, one of which Byrne kicked to give his side a one-point lead going into the final quarter.

That was Byrne's final action of the night as he was replaced by Prendergast and in time to see the away side seal victory with a converted try from Sheehan following a line-out drive.