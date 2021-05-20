Leicester vs Montpellier: Alex Lozowski ready for Leicester's physicality

Montpellier's Alex Lozowski (L) and Leicester's Richard Wigglesworth will face off on Friday night

Richard Wigglesworth will start at nine for Leicester in Friday's Challenge Cup final against Montpellier as head coach Steve Borthwick makes four changes to the team which beat Harlequins in the Gallagher Premiership last weekend.

Tommy Reffell joins Ben Youngs among the replacements, but George Martin and Matt Scott miss out completely while Cyle Brink, Hanro Liebenberg and Matias Moroni are recalled to the XV.

Borthwick said: "It has been a squad-wide effort to get to this final, with more than 40 players representing Leicester Tigers in the European Challenge Cup this season.

"On Friday night, these 23 players have the privilege of representing everyone involved at Tigers, our supporters and Leicestershire."

Wigglesworth also got the nod for Leicester's semi-final win over Ulster and Youngs is one of three backs on the bench in a 4-3 split by Borthwick.

Fulgence Ouedraogo returns for Montpellier

Montpellier have elected to start Saracens loan player Alex Lozowski at fly-half over World Cup winner Handre Pollard, who has to settle for a place on the bench after only returning from an ACL injury this month.

Coach Philippe Saint-Andre has made two changes from the last-four win over Bath with Jan Serfontein and Fulgence Ouedraogo able to return.

Lozowski insists his exposure to the Top 14's bulldozing carriers has left him well prepared to face Leicester's physicality.

The 27-year-old was among a group of players to depart Saracens on loan while the club campaigns for promotion from the Championship and he has spent the season at underperforming Montpellier.

Adversity has stalked the move across the Channel with rigid lockdowns restricting the scope to experience a different lifestyle, while on the pitch he has encountered fiercer collisions in the power-focused French league.

But with Leicester armed with what he views as some of the Gallagher Premiership's hardest runners, he is expecting more of the same when Montpellier attempt to salvage their season at Twickenham.

"The main difference between here and the Premiership is that the physicality of the ball-carrying in France is way, way higher," Lozowski said.

"If you look at teams in the Premiership this year, there are nowhere near as many what you'd call properly physical ball carriers compared to France where every weekend, before a game, you're thinking 'blimey, I'm going to have to tackle today'.

"If you look at back play in the Premiership, it's a bit more about trying to create space through running lines and it's a bit more deceptive. In France, every weekend you know you are going to have to tackle.

Nemani Nadolo is a major weapon for the Tigers

"Having said that, the few exceptions to the rule would be Leicester players. Guys like Nemani Nadolo, Ellis Genge, Jasper Wiese you'd have down as some of the few properly physical ball carriers in the Premiership.

"And you look at those guys, and you think, 'I am going to have to tackle tonight'.

"It's been a brilliant experience over here. It's a very different style of play, which takes some getting used to, but it's going to be worthwhile for me."

Leicester: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Guy Porter, 13 Matías Moroni, 12 Dan Kelly, 11 Nemani Nadolo, 10 George Ford, 9 Richard Wigglesworth, 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Tom Youngs (c), 3 Dan Cole, 4 Harry Wells, 5 Calum Green, 6 Hanro Liebenberg, 7 Cyle Brink, 8 Jasper Wiese

Replacements: 16 Charlie Clare, 17 Luan de Bruin, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 Cameron Henderson, 20 Tommy Reffell, 21 Ben Youngs, 22 Zack Henry, 23 Kini Murimurivalu

Montpellier: 15 Anthony Bouthier, 14 Arthur Vincent, 13 Johan Goosen, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Vincent Rattez, 10 Alex Lozowski, 9 Benoit Paillaugue, 1 Enzo Forletta, 2 Guilhem Guirado (c), 3 Mohamed Haouas, 4 Florian Verhaeghe, 5 Paul Willemse, 6 Fulgence Ouedraogo, 7 Yacouba Camara, 8 Alexandre Becognee

Replacements: 16 Bismarck du Plessis, 17 Robert Rodgers, 18 Titi Lamositele, 19 Tyler Duguid, 20 Jacques du Plessis, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Handré Pollard, 23 Gabriel N'gandebe