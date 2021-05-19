British and Irish Lions to play pre-tour Test against Japan in front of 16,500 fans at Murrayfield

The British and Irish Lions drew their last tour in New Zealand in 2017

The British and Irish Lions' pre-tour Test against Japan will played in front of 16,500 supporters at Murrayfield.

The match - the first home Lions Test since 2005 - acts as the curtain-raiser to this summer's tour to South Africa, which will culminate in three Tests against the reigning World Cup holders.

Fans will return to the home of Scottish Rugby on June 26 for the first time since March 2020 after the Scottish Government agreed to a partial capacity crowd in line with social distancing criteria.

"We're absolutely delighted to be able to confirm today's news," said Ben Calveley, managing director of The British & Irish Lions.

"It will be brilliant to see a passionate crowd back at Murrayfield for what promises to be a superb game of rugby before we embark on the Tour to South Africa.

"I am sure it will give the entire touring party an enormous boost to play this fixture in front of Lions fans.

"We are very grateful to the Scottish Government for its commitment and support to ensure this fixture would be seen by a live audience."

Head coach Warren Gatland has named a 37-man squad - captained by Wales' Alun Wyn Jones - for the tour of South Africa.

Alun Wyn Jones is revealed as the British and Irish Lions captain for the tour of South Africa via hologram

"This is an important first step to bring fans back to BT Murrayfield Stadium and a return to normality," said Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson.

Scotland's national clinical director, Professor Jason Leitch, said the agreed stadium capacity would be "kept under review".

The Lions' games in South Africa are being organised on the basis they will take place behind closed doors, with the team to play eight matches in three cities - Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town - rather than the initial six.

The first Test against the Springboks will be in Cape Town on July 24, before the second and third take place in Johannesburg on July 31 and August 7.

2021 British and Irish Lions confirmed fixture schedule in South Africa:

• Saturday 3 July, 5pm: Emirates Lions v The British & Irish Lions (Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg)

• Wednesday 7 July, 7pm: Cell C Sharks v The British & Irish Lions (Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg)

• Saturday 10 July, 5pm: Vodacom Bulls v The British & Irish Lions (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

• Wednesday 14 July, 7pm: South Africa 'A' v The British & Irish Lions (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town)

• Saturday 17 July, 5pm: DHL Stormers v The British & Irish Lions (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town)

Test Series fixtures

• Saturday 24 July, 5pm: Springboks v The British & Irish Lions (1st Test, Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town)

• Saturday 31 July, 5pm: Springboks v The British & Irish Lions (2nd Test, FNB Stadium, Johannesburg)

• Saturday 7 Aug, 5pm: Springboks v The British & Irish Lions (3rd Test, FNB Stadium, Johannesburg)

