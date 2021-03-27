Leinster 16-6 Munster: Home side claim record fourth PRO14 title in a row; Munster's trophy drought goes on

Leinster lift the PRO14 trophy at the RDS in Dublin for a record fourth year in succession

Leinster claimed a record fourth PRO14 title in a row on Saturday after a 16-6 victory over Munster - whose 10-year trophy drought continued at an overcast RDS.

In a tight and intensely physical contest, Leinster No 8 Jack Conan got the only try of the final as Munster's second-half mistakes left them precious little territory and possession.

Ross Byrne and Joey Carbery traded two penalties each to leave the score 6-6 at the break, but the second period saw the defending champions pull away and leave Munster scoreless.

Johann van Graan's side have not won a piece of silverware since 2011 and Saturday's defeat was their third final loss in the PRO14 since that triumph (2015, 2017, 2021).

Both sides must now prepare for pivotal European Cup Round of 16 ties next weekend, with Leinster hosting Toulon next Friday and Munster hosting Top 14 leaders Toulouse on Saturday.

More to follow...