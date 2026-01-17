Champions Cup: Two-time winners Munster dumped out at pool stage for first time in decade; Leicester Tigers on verge of exit

Craig Casey's Munster suffered a shock Champions Cup pool-stage elimination at home on Saturday

Two-time European winners Munster were dumped out of the Champions Cup at the pool stage for the first time in a decade as they were stunned by Castres at Thomond Park 31-29.

Castres - who had also lost two of their opening three games in Pool 2 - got on the board early through a penalty from Jeremy Fernandez before Vuate Karawalevu went over from close range. Munster responded in the 17th minute through a converted try from Craig Casey after a flowing team move.

Munster completed the turnaround in the 35th minute when Casey went over again, coming off the back of a rolling maul following a lineout, but Castres regrouped with a try from full-back Theo Chabouni to go into half-time with a 17-12 lead.

The home side got themselves back on level terms soon after the restart when Thaakir Abrhams dived over in the corner, but Jack Crowley could not land the extras from out on the right. Edwin Edogbo then added a bonus-point try just before the hour to move Munster ahead 22-17 - but again Crowley was off target with the conversion.

After Tom Farrell was shown a pivotal yellow card for an illegal clearout, Castres produced a strong finish with tries from Geoffrey Palis and then Christian Ambadiang.

With five minutes left, Castres lock Leone Nakarawa was sent to the sin-bin, and Munster got another try as Edogbo barged over to close within two points, but came up just short.

Leicester Tigers on verge of exit after defeat to South Africa's Stormers

Leicester's last-16 hopes were left in tatters after a 39-26 defeat by Stormers in Cape Town.

Early tries from Evan Roos and Andre-Hugo Venter put the hosts in control before George Pearson pulled one back.

Some Will Wand magic hauled the Tigers back into the match at half-time and they led by six when Jamie Blamire went over early in the second half.

However, tries from Leolin Zas and JD Schickerling edged the Stormers back in front before Tom Manz scored for Leicester.

But Imad Khan denied the Tigers a losing bonus point when his late try sent Stormers through.

Instead, a losing bonus point against Harlequins on Sunday will be enough for La Rochelle to qualify and knock out Leicester.

Gloucester knocked out after home defeat to Toulon

Gloucester's Champions Cup hopes suffered a knockout blow as Toulon dumped them from the tournament by winning 31-14 at Kingsholm.

The French side did not look back following early tries by wings Gael Drean and Mathis Ferte, with Gloucester never seriously threatening a meaningful fightback.

Flanker Lewis Ludlam also crossed for the visitors during a one-sided opening half as they guaranteed themselves a home tie in the round of 16, before Drean added an 80th-minute bonus-point clincher.

Gloucester, despite touchdowns from Jack Clement and Tomos Williams, with George Barton converting both, were largely shut out, and Toulon full-back Marius Domon's goalkicking - four conversions and a penalty - kept his side in the driving seat.

Gloucester's defeat meant that Edinburgh progressed from Pool Two alongside Toulon, Bath and Castres, with George Skivington's team having now lost 11 of their 13 Gallagher Prem and Champions Cup games this season as even a Challenge Cup consolation place eluded them.

Leinster eventually see off Bayonne to secure home advantage

Leinster battled to a 22-13 win at Bayonne which secured home advantage in the last 16 of the Champions Cup.

Bayonne - who had lost their opening three games, including to both Leicester and Harlequins - took an early lead at Stade Jean Dauger through a breakaway try from Sireli Maqala in the 14th minute before Harry Byrne's penalty got Leinster, already qualified from Pool 3, on the board.

After Joshua Kenny just failed to take the ball and go over in the corner, a long-range penalty from Joris Segonds put the French side further ahead. Thomas Clarkson then saw his 33rd-minute try disallowed for a double movement as Bayonne went into half-time 10-3 in front.

Bayonne's Herschel Jantjies was shown a yellow card in the 49th minute for a deliberate knock on. Leinster made the most of their advantage when Dan Sheehan slid over in the 56th minute and Byrne nailed the conversion to bring the visitors level at 10-10.

Segonds kicked another penalty on the hour to swiftly restore Bayonne's lead, which looked to have been wiped out when Jimmy O'Brien charged onto a kick from Sam Prendergast and went down in the corner - only for his try to be ruled out by the TMO for failing to ground the ball as he was tackled over the line.

Leinster produced a strong finish as Prendergast latched onto Byrne's chipped pass under the posts and then Max Deegan crossed in the corner to make sure of another hard-earned win to maintain their 100 per cent record at the top of the group.

Sale suffer record defeat to Toulouse but progress anyway

Sale suffered a record defeat as six-time winners Toulouse avoided a shock Champions Cup exit by scoring 11 tries en route to a crushing 77-7 victory.

Sharks' 70-point hammering in the Pool One fixture at Stade Toulousain easily surpassed the club's previous biggest loss - a 58-8 reverse at the hands of Wasps in 2000.

Alex Sanderson's side, who had already qualified for the knockout stages but have now dropped out of a home last-16 spot, would have eliminated the Top 14 leaders with victory.

Kalvin Gourgues added Toulouse's bonus-point try in the closing stages of the first half after Emmanuel Meafou, Julien Marchand and Antoine Dupont all crossed.

Sale's Tom Curtis converted his own consolation score early in the second period before tries from Dimitri Delibes, Matthis Lebel, Thomas Ramos and Paul Graou stretched the hosts' advantage.

After France star Dupont crossed for his second try of the game, Joshua Brennan and Lebel completed the scoring, with Ramos landing all 11 conversions.